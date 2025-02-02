Changelog
Removed unused meta fields from DNS records
Cloudflare is removing five fields from the
meta object of DNS records. These fields have been unused for more than a year and are no longer set on new records. This change may take up to four weeks to fully roll out.
The affected fields are:
- the
auto_addedboolean
- the
managed_by_appsboolean and corresponding
apps_install_id
- the
managed_by_argo_tunnelboolean and corresponding
argo_tunnel_id
An example record returned from the API would now look like the following:
For more guidance, refer to Manage DNS records.