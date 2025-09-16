Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
DNS Firewall Analytics — now in the Cloudflare dashboard
Access GraphQL-powered DNS Firewall analytics directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Query summary: Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions.
- Query statistics: Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times.
- DNS queries by data center: Describes global view and the top 10 data centers.
- Top query statistics: Shows a breakdown by key dimensions, with search and expand options (up to top 100 items).
Additional features:
- Apply filters and time ranges once. Changes reflect across all panels.
- Filter by dimensions like query name, query type, cluster, data center, protocol (UDP/TCP), IP version, response code/reason, and more.
- Access up to 62 days of historical data with flexible intervals.
Available to all DNS Firewall customers as part of their existing subscription.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall page.Go to Analytics
-
Refer to the DNS Firewall Analytics to learn more.