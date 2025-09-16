 Skip to content
DNS Firewall Analytics — now in the Cloudflare dashboard

DNS

What's New

Access GraphQL-powered DNS Firewall analytics directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.

DNS Firewall Analytics UI

Explore Four Interactive Panels

  • Query summary: Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions.
  • Query statistics: Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times.
  • DNS queries by data center: Describes global view and the top 10 data centers.
  • Top query statistics: Shows a breakdown by key dimensions, with search and expand options (up to top 100 items).

Additional features:

  • Apply filters and time ranges once. Changes reflect across all panels.
  • Filter by dimensions like query name, query type, cluster, data center, protocol (UDP/TCP), IP version, response code/reason, and more.
  • Access up to 62 days of historical data with flexible intervals.

Availability

Available to all DNS Firewall customers as part of their existing subscription.

Where to Find It