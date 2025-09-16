DNS Firewall Analytics — now in the Cloudflare dashboard

What's New

Access GraphQL-powered DNS Firewall analytics directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Explore Four Interactive Panels

Query summary : Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions.

: Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions. Query statistics : Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times.

: Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times. DNS queries by data center : Describes global view and the top 10 data centers.

: Describes global view and the top 10 data centers. Top query statistics: Shows a breakdown by key dimensions, with search and expand options (up to top 100 items).

Additional features:

Apply filters and time ranges once. Changes reflect across all panels.

Filter by dimensions like query name, query type, cluster, data center, protocol (UDP/TCP), IP version, response code/reason, and more.

Access up to 62 days of historical data with flexible intervals.

Availability

Available to all DNS Firewall customers as part of their existing subscription.

Where to Find It