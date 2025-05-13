 Skip to content
Browser Isolation
  1. SAML HTTP-POST bindings support for RBI

    Browser Isolation

    Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) now supports SAML HTTP-POST bindings, enabling seamless authentication for SSO-enabled applications that rely on POST-based SAML responses from Identity Providers (IdPs) within a Remote Browser Isolation session. This update resolves a previous limitation that caused 405 errors during login and improves compatibility with multi-factor authentication (MFA) flows.

    With expanded support for major IdPs like Okta and Azure AD, this enhancement delivers a more consistent and user-friendly experience across authentication workflows. Learn how to set up Remote Browser Isolation.

  1. Browser Isolation Overview page for Zero Trust

    Browser Isolation

    A new Browser Isolation Overview page is now available in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard. This centralized view simplifies the management of Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) deployments, providing:

    This update consolidates previously disparate settings, accelerating deployment, improving visibility into isolation activity, and making it easier to ensure your protections are working effectively.

    Browser Isolation Overview

    To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard and find Browser Isolation in the side navigation bar.

  1. Gain visibility into user actions in Zero Trust Browser Isolation sessions

    Browser Isolation

    We're excited to announce that new logging capabilities for Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) through Logpush are available in Beta starting today!

    With these enhanced logs, administrators can gain visibility into end user behavior in the remote browser and track blocked data extraction attempts, along with the websites that triggered them, in an isolated session.

    {
      "AccountID": "$ACCOUNT_ID",
      "Decision": "block",
      "DomainName": "www.example.com",
      "Timestamp": "2025-02-27T23:15:06Z",
      "Type": "copy",
      "UserID": "$USER_ID"
    }

    User Actions available:

    • Copy & Paste
    • Downloads & Uploads
    • Printing

    Learn more about how to get started with Logpush in our documentation.

  1. Improved non-English keyboard support

    Browser Isolation

    You can now type in languages that use diacritics (like á or ç) and character-based scripts (such as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) directly within the remote browser. The isolated browser now properly recognizes non-English keyboard input, eliminating the need to copy and paste content from a local browser or device.

