Canvas Remoting optimizes performance for productivity applications

Remote Browser Isolation now supports Canvas Remoting, improving performance for HTML5 Canvas applications by sending vector draw commands instead of rasterized bitmaps.

Key improvements

10x bandwidth reduction: Microsoft Word and other Office apps use 90% less bandwidth

Microsoft Word and other Office apps use 90% less bandwidth Smooth performance: Google Sheets maintains consistent 30fps rendering

Google Sheets maintains consistent 30fps rendering Responsive terminals: Web-based development environments and AI notebooks work in real-time

Web-based development environments and AI notebooks work in real-time Zero configuration: Enabled by default for all Browser Isolation customers

How it works

Instead of sending rasterized bitmaps for every Canvas update, Browser Isolation now:

Captures Canvas draw commands at the source Converts them to lightweight vector instructions Renders Canvas content on the client

This reduces bandwidth from hundreds of kilobytes per second to tens of kilobytes per second.

Managing Canvas Remoting

To temporarily disable for troubleshooting:

Right-click the isolated webpage background

Select Disable Canvas Remoting

Re-enable the same way by selecting Enable Canvas Remoting

Limitations

Currently supports 2D Canvas contexts only. WebGL and 3D graphics applications continue using bitmap rendering. For more information, refer to Canvas Remoting.