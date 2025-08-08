Changelog
New information about broadcast metrics and events is now available in Cloudflare Stream in the Live Input details of the Dashboard.
You can now easily understand broadcast-side health and performance with new observability, which can help when troubleshooting common issues, particularly for new customers who are just getting started, and platform customers who may have limited visibility into how their end-users configure their encoders.
To get started, start a live stream (just getting started?), then visit the Live Input details page in Dash.
See our new live Troubleshooting guide to learn what these metrics mean and how to use them to address common broadcast issues.
We now support
audiomode! Use this feature to extract audio from a source video, outputting an M4A file to use in downstream workflows like AI inference, content moderation, or transcription.
For example,
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.
When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.
We have increased the limits for Media Transformations:
- Input file size limit is now 100MB (was 40MB)
- Output video duration limit is now 1 minute (was 30 seconds)
Additionally, we have improved caching of the input asset, resulting in fewer requests to origin storage even when transformation options may differ.
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
We are adding source origin restrictions to the Media Transformations beta. This allows customers to restrict what sources can be used to fetch images and video for transformations. This feature is the same as --- and uses the same settings as --- Image Transformations sources.
When transformations is first enabled, the default setting only allows transformations on images and media from the same website or domain being used to make the transformation request. In other words, by default, requests to
example.com/cdn-cgi/mediacan only reference originals on
example.com.
Adding access to other sources, or allowing any source, is easy to do in the Transformations tab under Stream. Click each domain enabled for Transformations and set its sources list to match the needs of your content. The user making this change will need permission to edit zone settings.
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
Cloudflare Stream has completed an infrastructure upgrade for our Live WebRTC beta support which brings increased scalability and improved playback performance to all customers. WebRTC allows broadcasting directly from a browser (or supported WHIP client) with ultra-low latency to tens of thousands of concurrent viewers across the globe.
Additionally, as part of this upgrade, the WebRTC beta now supports Signed URLs to protect playback, just like our standard live stream options (HLS/DASH).
For more information, learn about the Stream Live WebRTC beta.
Today, we are thrilled to announce Media Transformations, a new service that brings the magic of Image Transformations to short-form video files, wherever they are stored!
For customers with a huge volume of short video — generative AI output, e-commerce product videos, social media clips, or short marketing content — uploading those assets to Stream is not always practical. Sometimes, the greatest friction to getting started was the thought of all that migrating. Customers want a simpler solution that retains their current storage strategy to deliver small, optimized MP4 files. Now you can do that with Media Transformations.
To transform a video or image, enable transformations for your zone, then make a simple request with a specially formatted URL. The result is an MP4 that can be used in an HTML video element without a player library. If your zone already has Image Transformations enabled, then it is ready to optimize videos with Media Transformations, too.
For example, we have a short video of the mobile in Austin's office. The original is nearly 30 megabytes and wider than necessary for this layout. Consider a simple width adjustment:
The result is less than 3 megabytes, properly sized, and delivered dynamically so that customers do not have to manage the creation and storage of these transformed assets.
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.
This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.
The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the Wrangler configuration file in your project's directory:
Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using
env.IMAGES.
Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:
For more information, refer to Images Bindings.
Previously, all viewers watched "the live edge," or the latest content of the broadcast, synchronously. If a viewer paused for more than a few seconds, the player would automatically "catch up" when playback started again. Seeking through the broadcast was only available once the recording was available after it concluded.
Starting today, customers can make a small adjustment to the player embed or manifest URL to enable the DVR experience for their viewers. By offering this feature as an opt-in adjustment, our customers are empowered to pick the best experiences for their applications.
When building a player embed code or manifest URL, just add
dvrEnabled=trueas a query parameter. There are some things to be aware of when using this option. For more information, refer to DVR for Live.
Stream's generated captions leverage Workers AI to automatically transcribe audio and provide captions to the player experience. We have added support for these languages:
cs- Czech
nl- Dutch
fr- French
de- German
it- Italian
ja- Japanese
ko- Korean
pl- Polish
pt- Portuguese
ru- Russian
es- Spanish
For more information, learn about adding captions to videos.
