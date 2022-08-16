WordPress Loopback error

Cloudflare has observed that when users attempt to run diagnostics in the Site Status page for WordPress installations, loopback issues arise when our bot detection services block them.

In WordPress 6.0.1 with no additional plugins or themes, the page generated the following 3 requests:

Error Method URI User-Agent The REST API encountered an unexpected result GET /wp-json/wp/v2/types/post WordPress/6.0.1 < site-hostname > Your site could not complete a loopback request GET / WordPress/6.0.1 < site-hostname > Your site could not complete a loopback request POST /wp-cron.php WordPress/6.0.1 < site-hostname >

These requests all come from the origin IP and not a Cloud service. As a result, Cloudflare does not have an easy way to add these types of requests to verified bots.

When these requests are blocked, WordPress’s block editor screen, Cron events, and automated tests that third-party themes and plugins use cannot function.

Many different WordPress components perform different loopback tests beyond the original one, making it a complex problem to create exceptions for.

Enterprise customers can write an allow rule for their origin IP to fix the issue.