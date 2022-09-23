Verified Bots Policy

In order to be listed by Cloudflare as a Verified Bot, your bot must conform to the following requirements.

​​ Bot Policy

​​ Minimum Traffic

A bot or proxy must have a minimum amount of traffic for Cloudflare to be able find it in the sampled data. The minimum traffic should have more than 1000 requests per day across multiple domains.

​​ Minimum Zones

Service must be made for a widespread use of zones. Example A bot crawling one site is not valid.

​​ Bot Identification

The user-agent with the following requirements:

Have at least 5 characters.

Must not contain special characters.

Must not include the same user-agent of another verified service.

Example GoogleBot/1.0 is a valid UA.

​​ Domain Owner Consent

Domains should only be crawled with the explicit or implicit consent of the zone’s owner or terms of use. Search engines crawlers must read the robots.txt to exclude paths to crawl from the owner. Example A tool trying to scalp inventories from different websites might be breaking terms of use while a search engine bot indexing websites but complying with robots.txt is a valid service.

​​ Service Purpose

The purpose of the service should be benign or helpful to both the owner of a zone and the users of the service. The service cannot perform any of the following:

Bot tooling

Scrapers

Scalpers

Credential-stuffing

Directory-traversal scanning

Excessive data scrapping

DDoS botnets

Example Price scraping is not a valid use case.

​​ Crawling Etiquette

The crawling etiquette should check robots.txt if crawling the whole website. The service should have a rate limit of 1 request per second and it should not attempt to crawl sensitive paths. Example If a bot skips robots.txt , it will be rejected.

​​ Public Documentation

The bot must have publicly documented expected behavior or user-agent format.

​​ Corporate Proxy Policy

​​ Service Scope

Service must be made for a widespread use of zones.

​​ Service Purpose

The purpose of the service should be in general benign or helpful to both the owner of a zone and users of the service, such as:

Security enhancer

Privacy enhancer

Content enhancer

The service cannot perform any of the following:

Open Proxies

Public Proxies

Residential Proxies

Rotating Proxies

Free VPNs

​​ Strict Service Use

The provider has strict user or abuse policies/SLAs.

​​ Public Documentaion

The bot must have publicly documented expected behavior or user-agent format.

​​ Traffic Categorization

Traffic can include automated traffic but the majority should be human traffic.