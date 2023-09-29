Verified Bot Categories
You can segment your verified bot traffic by its type and purpose by adding the Verified Bot Categories field
cf.verified_bot_category as a filter criteria in WAF Custom rules, Advanced Rate Limiting, and Late Transform rules.
Categories
- Academic research
- Accessibility
- Advertising or marketing
- Aggregators
- Feed fetcher
- Monitoring or analytics
- Page preview
- Search engine crawler
- Search engine optimization
- Security
- Webhooks
- Other
Availability
Verified Bot Categories is available to all Bots customers.