Verified Bot Categories

You can segment your verified bot traffic by its type and purpose by adding the Verified Bot Categories field cf.verified_bot_category as a filter criteria in WAF Custom rules, Advanced Rate Limiting, and Late Transform rules. The Verified Bot Categories field is not compatible with legacy Firewall rules.

Academic research

Accessibility

Advertising or marketing

Aggregators

Feed fetcher

Monitoring or analytics

Page preview

Search engine crawler

Search engine optimization

Security

Webhooks

Other

Verified Bot Categories is available to all Bots customers.