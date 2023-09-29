Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
GitHub icon
Visit Bots on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Bots
  3. Reference
  4. Verified Bot Categories

Verified Bot Categories

You can segment your verified bot traffic by its type and purpose by adding the Verified Bot Categories field cf.verified_bot_category as a filter criteria in WAF Custom rules, Advanced Rate Limiting, and Late Transform rules.

​​ Categories

  • Academic research
  • Accessibility
  • Advertising or marketing
  • Aggregators
  • Feed fetcher
  • Monitoring or analytics
  • Page preview
  • Search engine crawler
  • Search engine optimization
  • Security
  • Webhooks
  • Other

​​ Availability

Verified Bot Categories is available to all Bots customers.