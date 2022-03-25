Bot Tags
Bot Tags provide more detail about why Cloudflare assigned a bot score to a request.
Use these tags to learn more about your bot traffic and better inform security settings.
Potential values
Once you enable Bot Tags , you can see more information about bot requests, such as whether a request came from a verified bot (like Bing) or a category of verified bot (like SearchEngine).
The following values are examples of what may be present in the
BotTags log field, but not an exhaustive list:
- api
- bing
- googleAds
- googleMedia
- googleImageProxy
- newRelic
- baidu
- apple
- yandex
Enable bot tags
To enable bot tags, include the
BotTags log field when using our Logpush service
.
Limitations
Currently, Bot Tags are only available in log fields.
Future work will add more values and extend Bot Tags to other Cloudflare products.