Bot Tags provide more detail about why Cloudflare assigned a bot score to a request.

Use these tags to learn more about your bot traffic and better inform security settings. Note Bot tags are only available to Enterprise customers who have purchased Bot Management.

​​ Potential values

Once you enable Bot Tags , you can see more information about bot requests, such as whether a request came from a verified bot (like Bing) or a category of verified bot (like SearchEngine).

The following values are examples of what may be present in the BotTags log field, but not an exhaustive list:

api

google

bing

googleAds

googleMedia

googleImageProxy

pinterest

newRelic

baidu

apple

yandex

To enable bot tags, include the BotTags log field when using our Logpush service .

Currently, Bot Tags are only available in log fields.

Future work will add more values and extend Bot Tags to other Cloudflare products.