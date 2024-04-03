Delay action

Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Customers with a Bot Management and a Workers subscription can use the template below to introduce a delay to requests that are likely from bots.

The template sets a minimum and maximum delay, and delays requests where the bot score is less than 30 and the URI path starts with /exampleURI.

Workers template
// Configurable Variables

const PATH_START = '/exampleURI';

const DELAY_FROM = 5; // in seconds

const DELAY_TO = 10; // in seconds



addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))

})



async function handleRequest(request) {
  let url = new URL(request.url);
  let botScore = request.cf.botManagement.score


  
  if (url.pathname.startsWith(PATH_START) && botScore < 30) { 
    // Random delay between DELAY_FROM and DELAY_TO seconds
    const delay = Math.floor(Math.random() * (DELAY_TO - DELAY_FROM + 1)) + DELAY_FROM;
    await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, delay * 1000));


    // Fetch the original request
    return fetch(request);
  }
  else {
    // Fetch the original request without delay
    return fetch(request);
  }

}