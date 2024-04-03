Delay action
Customers with a Bot Management and a Workers subscription can use the template below to introduce a delay to requests that are likely from bots.
The template sets a minimum and maximum delay, and delays requests where the bot score is less than 30 and the URI path starts with
/exampleURI.
Workers template
// Configurable Variables
const PATH_START = '/exampleURI';
const DELAY_FROM = 5; // in seconds
const DELAY_TO = 10; // in seconds
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
async function handleRequest(request) { let url = new URL(request.url); let botScore = request.cf.botManagement.score
if (url.pathname.startsWith(PATH_START) && botScore < 30) { // Random delay between DELAY_FROM and DELAY_TO seconds const delay = Math.floor(Math.random() * (DELAY_TO - DELAY_FROM + 1)) + DELAY_FROM; await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, delay * 1000));
// Fetch the original request return fetch(request); } else { // Fetch the original request without delay return fetch(request); }
}