Protect static resources from bots

Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare's bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots.

Super Bot Fight Mode

To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:

  1. Go to Firewall > Bots.
  2. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
  3. For Static resource protection, select On.

Bot Management for Enterprise

Static resources are protected by default when you create Firewall Rules using cf.bot_management.score. To exclude static resources, include not (cf.botManagement.staticResource) as part of your Firewall Rule.

Which files are protected?

Cloudflare defines static resources as files with the following extensions: |css|jar|js|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico|png|bmp|pict|csv|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|pdf|ps|pls|ppt|txt|ico|pptx|tif|tiff|ttf|otf|woff|woff2|webp|svg|svgz|eot|eps|ejs|swf|torrent|midi|mid|