Cloudflare bot plans

To learn more about features and functionality, select a plan.

FreeProBusinessBot Management for Enterprise

Pro features

Plan nameSuper Bot Fight Mode
AvailabilityAll Pro customers
EnablementToggle in Firewall > Bots
Type of bots detectedSimple bots and headless browsers
ActionsCustomer chooses whether to allow, block, or challenge
AnalyticsLimited analytics available in a Bot Report
Additional controlApplied to all traffic across a domain

Bot detection engines

Heuristics

The Heuristics engine processes all requests. Cloudflare conducts a number of heuristic checks to identify automated traffic, and requests are matched against a growing database of malicious fingerprints.

JavaScript detections

The JavaScript Detections (JSD) engine identifies headless browsers and other malicious fingerprints. This engine performs a lightweight, invisible JavaScript injection on the client side of any request while honoring our strict privacy standards. We do not collect any personally identifiable information during the process. The JSD engine either blocks, challenges, or passes requests to other engines.

JSD is completely optional. To adjust your settings, configure Super Bot Fight Mode from Firewall > Bots.

Notes on detection

Cloudflare uses the __cf_bm cookie to identify bots. For more details, see Understanding Cloudflare Cookies.

Considerations

Bot Fight Mode and Super Bot Fight Mode use the same underlying technology that powers our Bot Management product. Specifically, these products:

  • Protect entire domains without endpoint restrictions
  • Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via Firewall Rules

Although these products are designed to fight malicious actors on the Internet, they may challenge API or mobile app traffic. For more granular control, upgrade to Bot Management for Enterprise.

How do I get started?

To get started, review our setup guides. If you have any questions, visit the community to engage with other Cloudflare users.