Cloudflare bot plans

Pro features
|Plan name
|Super Bot Fight Mode
|Availability
|All Pro customers
|Enablement
|Toggle in Firewall > Bots
|Type of bots detected
|Simple bots and headless browsers
|Actions
|Customer chooses whether to allow, block, or challenge
|Analytics
|Limited analytics available in a Bot Report
|Additional control
|Applied to all traffic across a domain
Bot detection engines
Heuristics
The Heuristics engine processes all requests. Cloudflare conducts a number of heuristic checks to identify automated traffic, and requests are matched against a growing database of malicious fingerprints.
JavaScript detections
The JavaScript Detections (JSD) engine identifies headless browsers and other malicious fingerprints. This engine performs a lightweight, invisible JavaScript injection on the client side of any request while honoring our strict privacy standards. We do not collect any personally identifiable information during the process. The JSD engine either blocks, challenges, or passes requests to other engines.
JSD is completely optional. To adjust your settings, configure Super Bot Fight Mode from Firewall > Bots.
Notes on detection
Cloudflare uses the
__cf_bm cookie to identify bots. For more details, see Understanding Cloudflare Cookies.
Considerations
Bot Fight Mode and Super Bot Fight Mode use the same underlying technology that powers our Bot Management product. Specifically, these products:
- Protect entire domains without endpoint restrictions
- Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via Firewall Rules
Although these products are designed to fight malicious actors on the Internet, they may challenge API or mobile app traffic. For more granular control, upgrade to Bot Management for Enterprise.
How do I get started?
