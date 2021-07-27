Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Bots on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Bot Tags

Bot Tags provide more detail about bot-related requests.

Use these tags to learn more about your bot traffic and better inform security settings.

Potential values

Once you enable Bot Tags, you can see more information about bot requests, such as whether a request came from a verified bot (like Bing) or a category of verified bot (like SearchEngine).

The following values may be present in the BotTags log field:

  • api
  • google
  • bing
  • googleAds
  • googleMedia
  • googleImageProxy
  • pinterest
  • newRelic
  • baidu
  • apple
  • yandex

Enable bot tags

To enable bot tags, include the BotTags log field when using our Logpush service.

Current features

Currently, Bot Tags are only available in log fields.

Future work will add more values and extend Bot Tags to other Cloudflare products.