Bot Tags provide more detail about bot-related requests.

Use these tags to learn more about your bot traffic and better inform security settings.

​ Potential values

Once you enable Bot Tags, you can see more information about bot requests, such as whether a request came from a verified bot (like Bing) or a category of verified bot (like SearchEngine).

The following values may be present in the BotTags log field:

api

google

bing

googleAds

googleMedia

googleImageProxy

pinterest

newRelic

baidu

apple

yandex

To enable bot tags, include the BotTags log field when using our Logpush service External link icon Open external link.

​ Current features

Currently, Bot Tags are only available in log fields.

Future work will add more values and extend Bot Tags to other Cloudflare products.