Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Bots on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Plan nameBot Management for Enterprise
AvailabilityAdded to Enterprise plans by your account team
EnablementQuick onboarding with help from our Solutions Engineering team
Type of bots detectedSimple and sophisticated bots, headless browsers, and domain-specific anomalies
ActionsCustomer chooses from several options, including block, CAPTCHA challenge, and JS challenge
AnalyticsDedicated Bot Analytics tool, available in the Firewall
Additional controlAbility to restrict by path, IP address, and more. Access to bot score field in Firewall, Workers, and Logs