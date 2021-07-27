|Plan name
|Bot Management for Enterprise
|Availability
|Added to Enterprise plans by your account team
|Enablement
|Quick onboarding with help from our Solutions Engineering team
|Type of bots detected
|Simple and sophisticated bots, headless browsers, and domain-specific anomalies
|Actions
|Customer chooses from several options, including block, CAPTCHA challenge, and JS challenge
|Analytics
|Dedicated Bot Analytics tool, available in the Firewall
|Additional control
|Ability to restrict by path, IP address, and more. Access to
bot score field in Firewall, Workers, and Logs