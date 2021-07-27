Skip to content
Plan nameSuper Bot Fight Mode
AvailabilityAll Business customers and Enterprise customers without Bot Management*
EnablementToggle in Firewall > Bots
Type of bots detectedSimple bots, headless browsers, and many sophisticated bots
ActionsCustomer chooses whether to allow, block, or challenge
AnalyticsDedicated Bot Analytics tool, available in the Firewall
Additional controlApplied to all traffic across a domain

*When users purchase Bot Management for Enterprise, Cloudflare automatically replaces and disables other bot products to prevent overlap.