|Plan name
|Super Bot Fight Mode
|Availability
|All Business customers and Enterprise customers without Bot Management*
|Enablement
|Toggle in Firewall > Bots
|Type of bots detected
|Simple bots, headless browsers, and many sophisticated bots
|Actions
|Customer chooses whether to allow, block, or challenge
|Analytics
|Dedicated Bot Analytics tool, available in the Firewall
|Additional control
|Applied to all traffic across a domain
*When users purchase Bot Management for Enterprise, Cloudflare automatically replaces and disables other bot products to prevent overlap.