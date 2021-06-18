On final thought, let’s roll some of that back

We've come a long way! Now it's time to tear it all down. Well, maybe just part of it.

Sometimes when you deploy configuration changes you later determine that they need to be rolled back. You could be performance testing a new configuration and want to revert to your previous configuration when done testing. Or maybe you fat-fingered an IP address and brought your entire site down (#hugops).

Either way, if you've determined you want to revert your configuration, all you need to do is check the desired branch out and ask Terraform to move your Cloudflare settings back in time. And note that if you accidentally brought your site down you should consider establishing a good strategy for peer reviewing pull requests (rather than merging directly to master , as I do here for brevity)!

​ 1. Reviewing your configuration history

Before we figure out how far back in time we want to rollback, let's take a look at our (git) versioned history.

$ git log commit d4fec164581bec44684a4d59bb80aec1f1da5a6e Author: Me Date: Wed Apr 18 22:04:52 2018 -0700 Step 6 - Add two Page Rules. commit bc9aa9a465a4c8d6deeaa0491814c9f364e9aa8a Author: Me Date: Sun Apr 15 23:58:35 2018 -0700 Step 5 - Create load balancer (LB) monitor, LB pool, and LB. commit 6761a4f754e77322629ba4e90a90a3defa1fd4b6 Author: Me Date: Wed Apr 11 11:20:25 2018 -0700 Step 5 - Add additional 'www' DNS record for Asia data center. commit e1c38cf6f4230a48114ce7b747b77d6435d4646c Author: Me Date: Mon Apr 9 12:34:44 2018 -0700 Step 4 - Update /login rate limit rule from 'simulate' to 'ban'. commit 0f7e499c70bf5994b5d89120e0449b8545ffdd24 Author: Me Date: Mon Apr 9 12:22:43 2018 -0700 Step 4 - Add rate limiting rule to protect /login. commit d540600b942cbd89d03db52211698d331f7bd6d7 Author: Me Date: Sun Apr 8 22:21:27 2018 -0700 Step 3 - Enable TLS 1.3, Always Use HTTPS, and SSL Strict mode. commit 494c6d61b918fce337ca4c0725c9bbc01e00f0b7 Author: Me Date: Sun Apr 8 19:58:56 2018 -0700 Step 2 - Ignore terraform plugin directory and state file. commit 5acea176050463418f6ac1029674c152e3056bc6 Author: Me Date: Sun Apr 8 19:52:13 2018 -0700 Step 2 - Initial commit with webserver definition.

Another nice benefit of storing your Cloudflare configuration in git is that you can see who made the change, as well as who reviewed and approved the change (assuming you're peer reviewing pull requests).

​ 2. Examining specific historical changes

To begin with, let's see what the last change we made was.

$ git show commit d4fec164581bec44684a4d59bb80aec1f1da5a6e Author: Me Date: Wed Apr 18 22:04:52 2018 -0700 Step 6 - Add two Page Rules. diff --git a/cloudflare.tf b/cloudflare.tf index 0b39450..ef11d8a 100644 --- a/cloudflare.tf +++ b/cloudflare.tf @@ -94,3 +94,26 @@ resource "cloudflare_load_balancer" "www-lb" { description = "example load balancer" proxied = true } + +resource "cloudflare_page_rule" "increase-security-on-expensive-page" { + zone_id = var.zone_id + target = "www. ${var.domain}/expensive-db-call" + priority = 1 + + actions = { + security_level = "under_attack", + } +} + +resource "cloudflare_page_rule" "redirect-to-new-db-page" { + zone_id = var.zone_id + target = "www. ${var.domain}/old-location.php" + priority = 2 + + actions = { + forwarding_url { + url = "https:// ${var.domain}/expensive-db-call" + status_code = 301 + } + } +}

Now let's look at the past few changes:

$ git log -p -3 ... // page rule config from above ... commit bc9aa9a465a4c8d6deeaa0491814c9f364e9aa8a Author: Me Date: Sun Apr 15 23:58:35 2018 -0700 Step 5 - Create load balancer (LB) monitor, LB pool, and LB. diff --git a/cloudflare.tf b/cloudflare.tf index b92cb6f..195b646 100644 --- a/cloudflare.tf +++ b/cloudflare.tf @@ -59,3 +59,38 @@ resource "cloudflare_record" "www-asia" { type = "A" proxied = true } +resource "cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor" "get-root-https" { + expected_body = "alive" + expected_codes = "200" + method = "GET" + timeout = 5 + path = "/" + interval = 60 + retries = 2 + description = "GET / over HTTPS - expect 200" +} +resource "cloudflare_load_balancer_pool" "www-servers" { + name = "www-servers" + monitor = cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https.id + check_regions = ["WNAM", "ENAM", "WEU", "EEU", "SEAS", "NEAS"] + origins { + name = "www-us" + address = "203.0.113.10" + } + origins { + name = "www-asia" + address = "198.51.100.15" + } + description = "www origins" + enabled = true + minimum_origins = 1 + notification_email = "you@example.com" +} +resource "cloudflare_load_balancer" "www-lb" { + zone_id = var.zone_id + name = "www-lb" + default_pool_ids = [cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers.id] + fallback_pool_id = cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers.id + description = "example load balancer" + proxied = true +} commit 6761a4f754e77322629ba4e90a90a3defa1fd4b6 Author: Me Date: Wed Apr 11 11:20:25 2018 -0700 Step 5 - Add additional 'www' DNS record for Asia data center. diff --git a/cloudflare.tf b/cloudflare.tf index 9f25a0c..b92cb6f 100644 --- a/cloudflare.tf +++ b/cloudflare.tf @@ -52,3 +52,10 @@ resource "cloudflare_rate_limit" "login-limit" { disabled = false description = "Block failed login attempts (5 in 1 min) for 5 minutes." } +resource "cloudflare_record" "www-asia" { + zone_id = var.zone_id + name = "www" + value = "198.51.100.15" + type = "A" + proxied = true +}

​ 3. Redeploying the previous configuration

Imagine that shortly after we deployed the Page Rules from step 6, we got a call from the Product team that manages this page: "The URL was only being used by one customer and is no longer needed, let's drop the security setting and redirect."

While you could always edit the config file directly and delete those entries, it's easier to let git do it for us. To begin with, let's ask git to revert the last commit (without rewriting history).

​ i. Revert the branch to the previous commit

$ git revert HEAD~1..HEAD [master f9a6f7d] Revert "Step 6 - Bug fix." 1 file changed, 1 insertion(+), 1 deletion(-) $ git log -2 commit f9a6f7db72ea1437e146050a5e7556052ecc9a1a Author: Me Date: Wed Apr 18 23:28:09 2018 -0700 Revert "Step 6 - Add two Page Rules." This reverts commit d4fec164581bec44684a4d59bb80aec1f1da5a6e. commit d4fec164581bec44684a4d59bb80aec1f1da5a6e Author: Me Date: Wed Apr 18 22:04:52 2018 -0700 Step 6 - Add two Page Rules.

​ ii. Preview the changes

As expected, Terraform is indicating it will remove the two Page Rules we created in the previous step.

$ terraform plan Refreshing Terraform state in-memory prior to plan... The refreshed state will be used to calculate this plan, but will not be persisted to local or remote state storage. cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page: Refreshing state... (ID: 1c13fdb84710c4cc8b11daf7ffcca449) cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page: Refreshing state... (ID: c5c40ff2dc12416b5fe4d0541980c591) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https: Refreshing state... (ID: 4238142473fcd48e89ef1964be72e3e0) cloudflare_record.www-asia: Refreshing state... (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers: Refreshing state... (ID: 906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d) cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb: Refreshing state... (ID: cb94f53f150e5c1a65a07e43c5d4cac4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An execution plan has been generated and is shown below. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: - destroy Terraform will perform the following actions: - cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page - cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page Plan: 0 to add, 0 to change, 2 to destroy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: You didn't specify an "-out" parameter to save this plan, so Terraform can't guarantee that exactly these actions will be performed if "terraform apply" is subsequently run.

​ iii. Apply the changes

The changes look good, so let's ask Terraform to roll our Cloudflare configuration back.

$ terraform apply --auto-approve cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page: Refreshing state... (ID: c5c40ff2dc12416b5fe4d0541980c591) cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page: Refreshing state... (ID: 1c13fdb84710c4cc8b11daf7ffcca449) cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https: Refreshing state... (ID: 4238142473fcd48e89ef1964be72e3e0) cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_record.www-asia: Refreshing state... (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers: Refreshing state... (ID: 906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d) cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb: Refreshing state... (ID: cb94f53f150e5c1a65a07e43c5d4cac4) cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page: Destroying... (ID: c5c40ff2dc12416b5fe4d0541980c591) cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page: Destroying... (ID: 1c13fdb84710c4cc8b11daf7ffcca449) cloudflare_page_rule.increase-security-on-expensive-page: Destruction complete after 0s cloudflare_page_rule.redirect-to-new-db-page: Destruction complete after 1s Apply complete! Resources: 0 added, 0 changed, 2 destroyed.

Two resources destroyed, as expected. We've rolled back to the previous version.