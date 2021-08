Sharing the load

Thanks to the rate limiting set up in the previous step, our login page is protected against credential brute force attacks. Now it's time to focus on performance and reliability. Imagine organic traffic has grown, and is increasingly global. It's time to spread these requests over multiple data centers.

In this tutorial step, we'll add a second origin for some basic round robining, and then use the Cloudflare Load Balancing External link icon Open external link product to fail traffic over as needed. We'll then enhance our load balancing configuration through the use of "geo steering" to serve results from an origin server that is geographically closest to your end users.

​ 1. Add another DNS record for www

To get started, we'll add a DNS record for a second web server, which is located in Asia. The IP address for this server is 198.51.100.15.

$ git checkout -b step5-loadbalance Switched to a new branch 'step5-loadbalance' $ cat >> cloudflare.tf <<'EOF' resource "cloudflare_record" "www-asia" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "www" value = "198.51.100.15" type = "A" proxied = true } EOF

Note that while the name of the resource is different as Terraform resources of the same type must be uniquely named, the DNS name, i.e., what your customers will type in their browser, is the same: "www".

​ 2. Preview and merge the changes

Below we'll check the terraform plan , merge and apply the changes.

$ terraform plan | grep -v "<computed>" Refreshing Terraform state in-memory prior to plan... The refreshed state will be used to calculate this plan, but will not be persisted to local or remote state storage. cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An execution plan has been generated and is shown below. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: + cloudflare_record.www-asia zone_id: "e097e1136dc79bc1149e32a8a6bde5ef" name: "www" proxied: "true" type: "A" value: "198.51.100.15" Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: You didn't specify an "-out" parameter to save this plan, so Terraform can't guarantee that exactly these actions will be performed if "terraform apply" is subsequently run. $ git add cloudflare.tf $ git commit -m "Step 5 - Add additional 'www' DNS record for Asia data center." [step5-loadbalance 6761a4f] Step 5 - Add additional 'www' DNS record for Asia data center. 1 file changed, 7 insertions(+) $ git checkout master Switched to branch 'master' $ git merge step5-loadbalance Updating e1c38cf..6761a4f Fast-forward cloudflare.tf | 7 +++++++ 1 file changed, 7 insertions(+)

​ 3. Apply and verify the changes

Let's add the second DNS record for www.example.com External link icon Open external link:

$ terraform apply --auto-approve cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8668) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_record.www-asia: Creating... created_on: "" => "<computed>" domain: "" => "example.com" hostname: "" => "<computed>" metadata.%: "" => "<computed>" modified_on: "" => "<computed>" name: "" => "www" proxiable: "" => "<computed>" proxied: "" => "true" ttl: "" => "<computed>" type: "" => "A" value: "" => "198.51.100.15" zone_id: "" => "<computed>" cloudflare_record.www-asia: Creation complete after 1s (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) Apply complete! Resources: 1 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed.

With the second DNS record in place, let's try making some requests to see where the traffic is served from:

$ for curl https://www.example.com Hello, this is 203.0.113.10! $ curl https://www.example.com Hello, this is 203.0.113.10! $ curl https://www.example.com Hello, this is 198.51.100.15! $ curl https://www.example.com Hello, this is 203.0.113.10!

As you can see above, there is no discernible pattern for which origin receives the request. When Cloudflare connects to an origin with multiple DNS records, one of the IP addresses is selected at random. If both of these IPs are in the same data center and sessions can be shared (i.e., it doesn't matter if the same user hops between origin servers), this may work fine. However, for anything more complicated such as origins in different geographies or active health checks, you're going to want to use Cloudflare's Load Balancing product.

​ 3. Switch to using Cloudflare's Load Balancing product

Before proceeding, make sure that your account is enabled for Load Balancing. If you're on an Enterprise plan, you should ask your Customer Success Manager to do this; otherwise, you can subscribe to Load Balancing within the Cloudflare Dashboard.

As described in the load balancing tutorial External link icon Open external link on the Cloudflare Support site, you will need to do three things:

Create a monitor to run health checks against your origin servers Create a pool of one or more origin servers that will receive load balanced traffic Create a load balancer with an external hostname, e.g., www.example.com External link icon Open external link , and one or more pools

​ i. Define and create the health check ("monitor")

To monitor our origins we're going to create a basic health check that makes a GET request to each origin on the URL https://www.example.com. External link icon Open external link If the origin returns the 200/OK status code within 5 seconds, we'll consider it healthy. If it fails to do so three (3) times in a row, we'll consider it unhealthy. This health check will be run once per minute from several regions, and send an email notification to you@example.com if any failures are detected.

$ git checkout step5-loadbalance Switched to branch 'step5-loadbalance' $ cat >> cloudflare.tf <<'EOF' resource "cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor" "get-root-https" { expected_body = "alive" expected_codes = "200" method = "GET" timeout = 5 path = "/" interval = 60 retries = 2 check_regions = ["WNAM", "ENAM", "WEU", "EEU", "SEAS", "NEAS"] description = "GET / over HTTPS - expect 200" } EOF

​ ii. Define and create the pool of origins

We will call our pool "www-servers" and add two origins to it: www-us (203.0.113.10) and www-asia (198.51.100.15). For now, we'll skip any sort of geo routing External link icon Open external link.

Note that we reference the monitor we added in the last step. When applying this confirmation, Terraform will figure out that it first needs to create the monitor so that it can look up the ID and provide to the pool we wish to create.

$ cat >> cloudflare.tf <<'EOF' resource "cloudflare_load_balancer_pool" "www-servers" { name = "www-servers" monitor = cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https.id origins { name = "www-us" address = "203.0.113.10" } origins { address = "198.51.100.15" name = "www-asia" } description = "www origins" enabled = true minimum_origins = 1 notification_email = "you@example.com" } EOF

​ iii. Define and create the load balancer

Note that when you create a load balancer (LB), it will replace any existing DNS records with the same name External link icon Open external link. For example, when we create the "www.example.com" External link icon Open external link LB below, it will supersede the two www DNS records that you have previously defined. One benefit of leaving this DNS records in place is that if you temporarily disable load balancing, connections to this hostname will still be possible as shown in Step #2 above.

$ cat >> cloudflare.tf <<'EOF' resource "cloudflare_load_balancer" "www-lb" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "www-lb" default_pool_ids = [cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers.id] fallback_pool_id = cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers.id description = "example load balancer" proxied = true } EOF

​ iv. Preview and merge the changes

As usual, we take a look at the proposed plan before we apply any changes:

$ terraform plan Refreshing Terraform state in-memory prior to plan... The refreshed state will be used to calculate this plan, but will not be persisted to local or remote state storage. cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_record.www-asia: Refreshing state... (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An execution plan has been generated and is shown below. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: + cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb id: <computed> created_on: <computed> default_pool_ids. description: "example load balancer" fallback_pool_id: <computed> modified_on: <computed> name: "www-lb" pop_pools. proxied: "true" region_pools. ttl: <computed> zone: "example.com" zone_id: <computed> + cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https id: <computed> created_on: <computed> description: "GET / over HTTPS - expect 200" expected_body: "alive" expected_codes: "200" interval: "60" method: "GET" modified_on: <computed> path: "/" retries: "2" timeout: "5" type: "http" + cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers id: <computed> check_regions. check_regions.1151265357: "SEAS" check_regions.1997072153: "WEU" check_regions.2367191053: "EEU" check_regions.2826842289: "ENAM" check_regions.2992567379: "WNAM" check_regions.3706632574: "NEAS" created_on: <computed> description: "www origins" enabled: "true" minimum_origins: "1" modified_on: <computed> monitor: <computed> name: "www-servers" notification_email: "you@example.com" origins. origins.3039426352.address: "198.51.100.15" origins.3039426352.enabled: "true" origins.3039426352.name: "www-asia" origins.4241861547.address: "203.0.113.10" origins.4241861547.enabled: "true" origins.4241861547.name: "www-us" Plan: 3 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: You didn't specify an "-out" parameter to save this plan, so Terraform can't guarantee that exactly these actions will be performed if "terraform apply" is subsequently run.

The plan looks good so let's go ahead, merge it in, and apply it.

$ git add cloudflare.tf $ git commit -m "Step 5 - Create load balancer (LB) monitor, LB pool, and LB." [step5-loadbalance bc9aa9a] Step 5 - Create load balancer (LB) monitor, LB pool, and LB. 1 file changed, 35 insertions(+) e $ terraform apply --auto-approve cloudflare_zone_settings_override.example-com-settings: Refreshing state... (ID: e2e6491340be87a3726f91fc4148b126) cloudflare_rate_limit.login-limit: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d518c5d6e63406a9466d83cb8675bb6) cloudflare_record.www: Refreshing state... (ID: c38d3103767284e7cd14d5dad3ab8669) cloudflare_record.www-asia: Refreshing state... (ID: fda39d8c9bf909132e82a36bab992864) cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https: Creating... created_on: "" => "<computed>" description: "" => "GET / over HTTPS - expect 200" expected_body: "" => "alive" expected_codes: "" => "200" interval: "" => "60" method: "" => "GET" modified_on: "" => "<computed>" path: "" => "/" retries: "" => "2" timeout: "" => "5" type: "" => "http" cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor.get-root-https: Creation complete after 1s (ID: 4238142473fcd48e89ef1964be72e3e0) cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers: Creating... check_regions. check_regions.1151265357: "" => "SEAS" check_regions.1997072153: "" => "WEU" check_regions.2367191053: "" => "EEU" check_regions.2826842289: "" => "ENAM" check_regions.2992567379: "" => "WNAM" check_regions.3706632574: "" => "NEAS" created_on: "" => "<computed>" description: "" => "www origins" enabled: "" => "true" minimum_origins: "" => "1" modified_on: "" => "<computed>" monitor: "" => "4238142473fcd48e89ef1964be72e3e0" name: "" => "www-servers" notification_email: "" => "you@example.com" origins. origins.3039426352.address: "" => "198.51.100.15" origins.3039426352.enabled: "" => "true" origins.3039426352.name: "" => "www-asia" origins.4241861547.address: "" => "203.0.113.10" origins.4241861547.enabled: "" => "true" origins.4241861547.name: "" => "www-us" cloudflare_load_balancer_pool.www-servers: Creation complete after 0s (ID: 906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d) cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb: Creating... created_on: "" => "<computed>" default_pool_ids. default_pool_ids.0: "" => "906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d" description: "" => "example load balancer" fallback_pool_id: "" => "906d2a7521634783f4a96c062eeecc6d" modified_on: "" => "<computed>" name: "" => "www-lb" pop_pools. proxied: "" => "true" region_pools. ttl: "" => "<computed>" zone: "" => "example.com" zone_id: "" => "<computed>" cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb: Creation complete after 1s (ID: cb94f53f150e5c1a65a07e43c5d4cac4) Apply complete! Resources: 3 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed.

​ v. Test the changes

With load balancing in place, let's run those curl requests again to see where the traffic is served from:

$ for i in {1..4}; do curl https://www.example.com && sleep 5; done Hello, this is 198.51.100.15! Hello, this is 203.0.113.10! Hello, this is 198.51.100.15! Hello, this is 203.0.113.10!

Great, we're now seeing each request load balanced evenly across the two origins we defined.