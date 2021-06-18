Tutorial
Each example builds on the last, so you should start from the top. Here are the topics and resources covered per tutorial step:
1 – Hello World
- Brief intro
- Introduction of terraform init, plan, apply, and show.
- Resources covered: DNS
2 – Tracking your history
- Storing Cloudflare configuration in source control
3 – HTTPS all the things
- Modifying zone settings
- Resources covered: zone settings override
4 – Woah, slow down there
- Adding rate limiting rules
- Resource covered: rate limit
5 – Sharing the load
- Adding load balancing rules
- Resources covered: load balancer, load balancer pool, load balancer monitor
6 – Making some exceptions
- Add page rule
- Resources covered: page rules
- WAF off for specific path: /abuse-report
- Forwarding URL (301) from blog to example.com/blog
7 – On final thought, let’s roll some of that back
- Reviewing change history
- Rolling back changes