Tutorial

This tutorial assumes that you have installed Terraform.

Each example builds on the last, so you should start from the top. Here are the topics and resources covered per tutorial step:

Brief intro

Introduction of terraform init, plan, apply, and show.

Resources covered: DNS

Storing Cloudflare configuration in source control

Modifying zone settings

Resources covered: zone settings override External link icon Open external link

Adding rate limiting rules

Resource covered: rate limit External link icon Open external link

Add page rule

Resources covered: page rules External link icon Open external link

WAF off for specific path: /abuse-report

Forwarding URL (301) from blog to example.com/blog