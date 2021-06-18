Skip to content
Terraform
Terraform
Tutorial

Each example builds on the last, so you should start from the top. Here are the topics and resources covered per tutorial step:

1 – Hello World

  • Brief intro
  • Introduction of terraform init, plan, apply, and show.
  • Resources covered: DNS

2 – Tracking your history

  • Storing Cloudflare configuration in source control

3 – HTTPS all the things

4 – Woah, slow down there

5 – Sharing the load

6 – Making some exceptions

7 – On final thought, let’s roll some of that back

  • Reviewing change history
  • Rolling back changes