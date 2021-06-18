Installing Terraform
The installation process for Terraform is extremely simple as it ships as a single binary file. Official instructions for installing Terraform can be found here, with some examples provided below for popular operating systems.
Mac
The easiest way to install Terraform on macOS is with Homebrew:
$ brew install terraform
==> Downloading https://homebrew.bintray.com/bottles/terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz######################################################################## 100.0%==> Pouring terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz🍺 /usr/local/Cellar/terraform/0.11.6: 6 files, 80.2MB
$ terraform versionTerraform v0.11.6
Linux
On Linux, you just need to download and place the binary in your $PATH:
$ wget -q https://releases.hashicorp.com/terraform/0.11.6/terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip
$ unzip terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zipArchive: terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip inflating: terraform
$ sudo mv terraform /usr/local/bin/terraform
$ terraform versionTerraform v0.11.6
Windows
- Download the 32 or 64-bit executable from the Terraform Download page.
- Unzip and place terraform.exe somewhere in your path.
Other
Additional installers can be found at https://www.terraform.io/downloads.html.