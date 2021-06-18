Installing Terraform

The installation process for Terraform is extremely simple as it ships as a single binary file. Official instructions for installing Terraform can be found here External link icon Open external link, with some examples provided below for popular operating systems.

The easiest way to install Terraform on macOS is with Homebrew:

$ brew install terraform ==> Downloading https://homebrew.bintray.com/bottles/terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz ==> Pouring terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz 🍺 /usr/local/Cellar/terraform/0.11.6: 6 files, 80.2MB $ terraform version Terraform v0.11.6

On Linux, you just need to download and place the binary in your $PATH:

$ wget -q https://releases.hashicorp.com/terraform/0.11.6/terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip $ unzip terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip Archive: terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip inflating: terraform $ sudo mv terraform /usr/local/bin/terraform $ terraform version Terraform v0.11.6

Download the 32 or 64-bit executable from the Terraform Download External link icon Open external link page. Unzip and place terraform.exe somewhere in your path.