Manage Railguns

Creating and activating a Railgun requires two API calls. First, a Railgun must be initialized using the init call. The activation API call is made by Railgun when the daemon is started and does not need to be made by a user.

POST init

POST /api/v2/railgun/init

Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a user account and placed in initializing status (INI).

Form parameters

  • email – User account email
  • tkn – User API token
  • name – Name of Railgun
  • pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/init HTTP/1.1
Host: www.cloudflare.com
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded


Example form parameters


email=user%40cloudflare.com
tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp
pubname=My%20Railgun
name=my-railgun
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json


{
     "msg": null,
     "response": {
         "act": "railgun_init",
         "railgun_id": "1",
         "railgun_name": "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1",
         "railgun_status": "INI",
         "rtkn": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp"
     },
     "result": "success"

}

POST delete

POST /api/v2/railgun/delete

Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status (D).

Form parameters

  • email – User account email
  • tkn – User API token
  • rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/delete HTTP/1.1
Host: www.cloudflare.com
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded


Example form parameters


email=user%40cloudflare.com
tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp
rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json


{
     "msg": null,
     "response": {
         "act": "railgun_delete",
         "railgun_id": "1",
     },
     "result": "success"

}

