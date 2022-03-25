Manage Railguns

Creating and activating a Railgun requires two API calls. First, a Railgun must be initialized using the init call. The activation API call is made by Railgun when the daemon is started and does not need to be made by a user.

​​ POST init

POST /api/v2/railgun/init

Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a user account and placed in initializing status ( INI ).

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token name – Name of Railgun

– Name of Railgun pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/init HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp pubname=My%20Railgun name=my-railgun

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_init" , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1" , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "rtkn" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" } , "result" : "success" }

​​ GET init

GET /api/v2/railgun/init

Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a user account and placed in initializing status ( INI ).

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token name – Name of Railgun

– Name of Railgun pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/init?email=&tkn=&pubname=&name= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp pubname=My%20Railgun name=my-railgun

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_init" , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1" , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "rtkn" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" } , "result" : "success" }

​​ POST delete

POST /api/v2/railgun/delete

Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status ( D ).

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/delete HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_delete" , "railgun_id" : "1" , } , "result" : "success" }

​​ GET delete

GET /api/v2/railgun/delete

Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status ( D ).

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/delete?email=&tkn=&rtkn= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l