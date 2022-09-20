List Railgun details

The following API calls can be used to determine details and the status of one or more Railguns assigned to an account. These calls are sometimes needed to determine the unique rtkn or id values assigned to a Railgun.

POST /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all

Assign a Railgun to a domain.

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_user_get_all" , "railguns" : { "count" : 5 , "objs" : [ { "cdate" : "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07" , "edate" : "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08" , "props" : { "build" : "2012-10-27-1257" , "number" : "2.6.0" , "revision" : "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176" } , "railgun_activated_on" : "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08" , "railgun_api_key" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" , "railgun_deleted_on" : null , "railgun_host_id" : null , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_ip" : null , "railgun_mode" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9" , "railgun_port" : "2408" , "railgun_pubname" : "Railgun for example.com" , "railgun_rec_id" : "100" , "railgun_rec_name" : "rg-d65dfffff666a75fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" , "railgun_status" : "V" , "railgun_tag" : "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n" , "railgun_type" : "user" , "railgun_user_id" : "1000" } , { "cdate" : "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07" , "edate" : "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07" , "props" : { "build" : null , "number" : null , "revision" : null } , "railgun_activated_on" : null , "railgun_api_key" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" , "railgun_deleted_on" : null , "railgun_host_id" : null , "railgun_id" : "178" , "railgun_ip" : null , "railgun_mode" : "0" , "railgun_name" : "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9" , "railgun_port" : "2408" , "railgun_pubname" : "Railgun for mydomain.com" , "railgun_rec_id" : null , "railgun_rec_name" : null , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "railgun_tag" : "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n" , "railgun_type" : "user" , "railgun_user_id" : "1000" } ] } } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all

Assign a Railgun to a domain.

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all?email=&tkn= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_user_get_all" , "railguns" : { "count" : 5 , "objs" : [ { "cdate" : "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07" , "edate" : "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08" , "props" : { "build" : "2012-10-27-1257" , "number" : "2.6.0" , "revision" : "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176" } , "railgun_activated_on" : "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08" , "railgun_api_key" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" , "railgun_deleted_on" : null , "railgun_host_id" : null , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_ip" : null , "railgun_mode" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9" , "railgun_port" : "2408" , "railgun_pubname" : "Railgun for example.com" , "railgun_rec_id" : "100" , "railgun_rec_name" : "rg-d65dfffff666a75fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" , "railgun_status" : "V" , "railgun_tag" : "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n" , "railgun_type" : "user" , "railgun_user_id" : "1000" } , { "cdate" : "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07" , "edate" : "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07" , "props" : { "build" : null , "number" : null , "revision" : null } , "railgun_activated_on" : null , "railgun_api_key" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" , "railgun_deleted_on" : null , "railgun_host_id" : null , "railgun_id" : "178" , "railgun_ip" : null , "railgun_mode" : "0" , "railgun_name" : "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9" , "railgun_port" : "2408" , "railgun_pubname" : "Railgun for mydomain.com" , "railgun_rec_id" : null , "railgun_rec_name" : null , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "railgun_tag" : "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n" , "railgun_type" : "user" , "railgun_user_id" : "1000" } ] } } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active

List all active Railgun connections for a domain.

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_zone_conn_get_active" , "railgun_conn" : { "obj" : { "railgun_conn_id" : "2" , "railgun_id" : "123" , "railgun_conn_status" : "V" , "railgun_conn_mode" : "1" , "railgun_enabled" : "t" , } } } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active

List all active Railgun connections for a domain.

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active?email=&tkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp z=example.com