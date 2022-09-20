List Railgun details
The following API calls can be used to determine details and the status of one or more Railguns assigned to an account. These calls are sometimes needed to determine the unique
rtkn or
id values assigned to a Railgun.
POST user_get_all
POST /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all
Assign a Railgun to a domain.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_user_get_all", "railguns": { "count": 5, "objs": [ { "cdate": "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07", "edate": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08", "props": { "build": "2012-10-27-1257", "number": "2.6.0", "revision": "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176" }, "railgun_activated_on": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08", "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp", "railgun_deleted_on": null, "railgun_host_id": null, "railgun_id": "1", "railgun_ip": null, "railgun_mode": "1", "railgun_name": "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9", "railgun_port": "2408", "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for example.com", "railgun_rec_id": "100", "railgun_rec_name": "rg-d65dfffff666a75fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net", "railgun_status": "V", "railgun_tag": "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n", "railgun_type": "user", "railgun_user_id": "1000" }, { "cdate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07", "edate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07", "props": { "build": null, "number": null, "revision": null }, "railgun_activated_on": null, "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp", "railgun_deleted_on": null, "railgun_host_id": null, "railgun_id": "178", "railgun_ip": null, "railgun_mode": "0", "railgun_name": "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9", "railgun_port": "2408", "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for mydomain.com", "railgun_rec_id": null, "railgun_rec_name": null, "railgun_status": "INI", "railgun_tag": "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n", "railgun_type": "user", "railgun_user_id": "1000" } ] } }, "result": "success"
}
GET user_get_all
GET /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all
Query parameters
tkn– User API token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all?email=&tkn= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
}
POST zone_conn_get_active
POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active
List all active Railgun connections for a domain.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5ppz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_zone_conn_get_active", "railgun_conn": { "obj": { "railgun_conn_id": "2", "railgun_id": "123", "railgun_conn_status": "V", "railgun_conn_mode": "1", "railgun_enabled": "t", } } }, "result": "success"
}
GET zone_conn_get_active
GET /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active
List all active Railgun connections for a domain.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active?email=&tkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5ppz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
}