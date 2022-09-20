Cloudflare Docs
Railgun
Railgun
List Railgun details

The following API calls can be used to determine details and the status of one or more Railguns assigned to an account. These calls are sometimes needed to determine the unique rtkn or id values assigned to a Railgun.

​​ POST user_get_all

POST /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all

Assign a Railgun to a domain.

​​ Form parameters

  • email – User account email
  • tkn – User API token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/user_get_all HTTP/1.1
Host: www.cloudflare.com
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded


Example form parameters


email=user%40cloudflare.com
tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json


{
    "msg": null,
    "response": {
        "act": "railgun_user_get_all",
        "railguns": {
            "count": 5,
            "objs": [
                {
                    "cdate": "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07",
                    "edate": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08",
                    "props": {
                        "build": "2012-10-27-1257",
                        "number": "2.6.0",
                        "revision": "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176"
                    },
                    "railgun_activated_on": "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08",
                    "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp",
                    "railgun_deleted_on": null,
                    "railgun_host_id": null,
                    "railgun_id": "1",
                    "railgun_ip": null,
                    "railgun_mode": "1",
                    "railgun_name": "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9",
                    "railgun_port": "2408",
                    "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for example.com",
                    "railgun_rec_id": "100",
                    "railgun_rec_name": "rg-d65dfffff666a75fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net",
                    "railgun_status": "V",
                    "railgun_tag": "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n",
                    "railgun_type": "user",
                    "railgun_user_id": "1000"
                },
                {
                    "cdate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07",
                    "edate": "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07",
                    "props": {
                        "build": null,
                        "number": null,
                        "revision": null
                    },
                    "railgun_activated_on": null,
                    "railgun_api_key": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp",
                    "railgun_deleted_on": null,
                    "railgun_host_id": null,
                    "railgun_id": "178",
                    "railgun_ip": null,
                    "railgun_mode": "0",
                    "railgun_name": "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9",
                    "railgun_port": "2408",
                    "railgun_pubname": "Railgun for mydomain.com",
                    "railgun_rec_id": null,
                    "railgun_rec_name": null,
                    "railgun_status": "INI",
                    "railgun_tag": "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n",
                    "railgun_type": "user",
                    "railgun_user_id": "1000"
                }
            ]
        }
    },
    "result": "success"

}

​​ POST zone_conn_get_active

POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active

List all active Railgun connections for a domain.

​​ Form parameters

  • email – User account email
  • tkn – User API token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active HTTP/1.1
Host: www.cloudflare.com
Accept: */*
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded


Example form parameters:


email=user%40cloudflare.com
tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp
z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: application/json


{
    "msg": null,
    "response": {
        "act": "railgun_zone_conn_get_active",
        "railgun_conn": {
            "obj": {
                    "railgun_conn_id": "2",
                    "railgun_id": "123",
                    "railgun_conn_status": "V",
                    "railgun_conn_mode": "1",
                    "railgun_enabled": "t",
                }
        }
    },
    "result": "success"

}

