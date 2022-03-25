* Apr 23 2018 Cloudflare Inc [email protected] > - 5.3.3

- Uses go 1.10.1

* Mar 12 2018 Cloudflare Inc [email protected] > - 5.3.2

- Passthrough URIs with invalid percent encoding

* Nov 28 2017 Cloudflare Inc [email protected] > - 5.3.1

- Fix IPv6 connections sometimes going to the wrong port

* Nov 8 2016 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 5.3.0

- Improve rg-listener.conf format and help text

- Standardise error codes for origin failures

- Return HTTP 527 for communication errors between sender and listener

- Set railgun user agent if none is specified by client

- Add memcached as package dependency

* Dec 16 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 5.2.0

- Refactor listener's response/error event flow code

- Retry transient HTTP errors once

* Sep 21 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 5.1.0

- Better handling of origin request failures

* Jul 13 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 5.0.2

- Switch to new GPG key for CloudFlare packages

* Jan 10 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 5.0.0

- Performance and stability improvements

- Better handling of HTTP keepalives

- Reduced needed size for memcache

- Misc bugfixes

* Jul 15 2013 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 4.0.0

- Optimize compression method

- Remove libz and libcrypto dependencies

- Add clearer error messages

- Misc bugfixes

* Feb 25 2013 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 3.3.0

- Depend on libssl for speedier crypto routines than current Go

- Add more options for debugging and memcache control

- Improved diagnostic tools

- Misc bugfixes

* Nov 20 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 2.7.0

- memcached fixes and timeout adjustments

- Direct HTTP request failover improvements

- Misc bugfixes

* Sep 14 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 2.6.0

- Implement memcached backend

- Add activation and SSL systems

- Misc bugfixes

* Fri Sep 14 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 2.0.0

- Cache backend revamp

- Performance improvements

- Misc bufixes

* Wed Jun 28 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected] > - 1.0.0