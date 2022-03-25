* Apr 23 2018 Cloudflare Inc [email protected]> - 5.3.3
- Uses go 1.10.1
* Mar 12 2018 Cloudflare Inc [email protected]> - 5.3.2
- Passthrough URIs with invalid percent encoding
* Nov 28 2017 Cloudflare Inc [email protected]> - 5.3.1
- Fix IPv6 connections sometimes going to the wrong port
* Nov 8 2016 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 5.3.0
- Improve rg-listener.conf format and help text
- Standardise error codes for origin failures
- Return HTTP 527 for communication errors between sender and listener
- Set railgun user agent if none is specified by client
- Add memcached as package dependency
* Dec 16 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 5.2.0
- Refactor listener's response/error event flow code
- Retry transient HTTP errors once
* Sep 21 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 5.1.0
- Better handling of origin request failures
* Jul 13 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 5.0.2
- Switch to new GPG key for CloudFlare packages
* Jan 10 2015 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 5.0.0
- Performance and stability improvements
- Better handling of HTTP keepalives
- Reduced needed size for memcache
- Misc bugfixes
* Jul 15 2013 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 4.0.0
- Optimize compression method
- Remove libz and libcrypto dependencies
- Add clearer error messages
- Misc bugfixes
* Feb 25 2013 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 3.3.0
- Depend on libssl for speedier crypto routines than current Go
- Add more options for debugging and memcache control
- Improved diagnostic tools
- Misc bugfixes
* Nov 20 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 2.7.0
- memcached fixes and timeout adjustments
- Direct HTTP request failover improvements
- Misc bugfixes
* Sep 14 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 2.6.0
- Implement memcached backend
- Add activation and SSL systems
- Misc bugfixes
* Fri Sep 14 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 2.0.0
- Cache backend revamp
- Performance improvements
- Misc bufixes
* Wed Jun 28 2012 CloudFlare Inc [email protected]> - 1.0.0
- Initial release.