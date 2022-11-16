Application layer attacks

While in HTTP requests you can examine all kinds of web requests, in application layer attacks you have access only to mitigated HTTP requests. These requests can be mitigated by one of several Cloudflare products, like WAF, Cloudflare DDoS Protection, Cloudflare bot solutions and others. Mitigated traffic Mitigated traffic is any HTTP request from an end-user that has a terminating action applied by the Cloudflare platform. These include actions like BLOCK or CHALLENGE in captchas or JavaScript based challenges.

Since we are examining attacks, we can inspect both sides of an attack — both the source location and the target location of the attack. For the source of the attack Cloudflare uses the location the attack is coming from associated with the IP (note that the human orchestrator of the attack may be in a different location than the computer the attack is originating from). For the target location of the attacks, Cloudflare uses the billing location associated with the zone under attack.

This ability to filter by both sides of the attack is only available in the top locations endpoints. Unless otherwise specified, other endpoints are filtered by source location, like the origin location of the attack.

The magnitute of the attack is defined by the total number of mitigated requests, unless otherwise specified.

Like in HTTP requests, these endpoints can be split into the ability to fetch a timeseries, a single value summarizing the entire date range, and a list of top locations.

​​ List of endpoints

​​ Example: houly mitigation requests by product

Let us examine the global distribution of mitigated requests by product.

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/attacks/layer7/timeseries_groups?aggInterval=1h&dateRange=1d&name=attacks&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

From the abbreviated response below, we can conclude that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks make up the majority of the requests — which makes sense since DDoS attacks, by their very nature, will perform more requests. This is followed by WAF and then I reputation requests.

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "result" : { "attacks" : { "timestamps" : [ "2022-11-05T11:00:00Z" , ".." ] , "ddos" : [ "53.824302" , "54.305823" , ".." ] , "waf" : [ "39.760956" , "39.31228" , ".." ] , "ip_reputation" : [ "5.623487" , "5.485468" , ".." ] , "access_rules" : [ "0.648368" , "0.676456" , ".." ] , "bot_management" : [ "0.139733" , "0.217155" , ".." ] , "api_shield" : [ "0.003154" , "0.002819" , ".." ] , "data_loss_prevention" : [ "0.0" , "0.0" , ".." ] } , "meta" : { "dateRange" : { "startTime" : "2022-11-05T11:00:00Z" , "endTime" : "2022-11-06T11:00:00Z" } , } } }

​​ Example: Mitigation requests by product

We can also filter by source location and examine attacks coming from a specific place - in the following example, we examine attacks coming from Great Britain:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/attacks/layer7/summary?location=GB&name=attacks_gb&aggInterval=1h&dateRange=1d&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

"attacks_gb" : { "waf" : "75.012138" , "ddos" : "18.539149" , "ip_reputation" : "5.721021" , "access_rules" : "0.592515" , "bot_management" : "0.131998" , "api_shield" : "0.003178" , "data_loss_prevention" : "0.0" }

This response means that 75% of all mitigated requests coming from Great Britain were mitigated by the WAF product.

​​ Example: Top target locations

In the following example, we will examine the top locations being targeted in application layer attacks, in the last 24 hours:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/attacks/layer7/top/locations/target?name=attacks_target&limit=5&dateRange=1d&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "result" : { "attacks_target" : [ { "targetCountryName" : "Belgium" , "targetCountryAlpha2" : "BE" , "value" : "18.536740" , "rank" : 1 } , { "targetCountryName" : "United States" , "targetCountryAlpha2" : "US" , "value" : "16.116210" , "rank" : 2 } , { "targetCountryName" : "China" , "targetCountryAlpha2" : "CN" , "value" : "13.864696" , "rank" : 3 } , { "targetCountryName" : "India" , "targetCountryAlpha2" : "IN" , "value" : "4.344139" , "rank" : 4 } , { "targetCountryName" : "Germany" , "targetCountryAlpha2" : "DE" , "value" : "4.182777" , "rank" : 5 } ] , "meta" : { "dateRange" : { "startTime" : "2022-11-05T12:00:00Z" , "endTime" : "2022-11-06T12:00:00Z" } , } } }

During the specified date range, mitigation requests to zones with a billing address located in Belgium represent 18%.

​​ Example: Top attacks

Which source-target location pairs constitute the biggest attacks in the last 24 hours?

How big an attack is, or the attack magnitude, can be defined by the number of mitigated requests (the default) or by the number of total zones under attack.

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/attacks/layer7/top/attacks?limit=5&dateRange=1d&magnitude=MITIGATED_REQUESTS&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

A typical response will be similar to the following:

[{ "originCountryName": "United States", "originCountryAlpha2": "US", "targetCountryName": "United States", "targetCountryAlpha2": "US", "value": "3.790724", "rank": 1 }, { "originCountryName": "United States", "originCountryAlpha2": "US", "targetCountryName": "Belgium", "targetCountryAlpha2": "BE", "value": "3.602177", "rank": 2 }, { "originCountryName": "China", "originCountryAlpha2": "CN", "targetCountryName": "Netherlands", "targetCountryAlpha2": "NL", "value": "3.017341", "rank": 3 }, { "originCountryName": "China", "originCountryAlpha2": "CN", "targetCountryName": "China", "targetCountryAlpha2": "CN", "value": "2.472068", "rank": 4 }, { "originCountryName": "Indonesia", "originCountryAlpha2": "ID", "targetCountryName": "China", "targetCountryAlpha2": "CN", "value": "2.056729", "rank": 5 }]

This means that 3.79% of all mitigated requests are from and to the US, 3.6% of all mitigated requests are from the US to Belgium, etc..

This response came from a query that is using attack magnitude as the sum of mitigated requests. To use the number of unique zones attacked as the metric, for example, use attack_magnitude=AFFECTED_ZONES .

