Confidence levels

The result.meta.confidenceInfo.level in the response provides an indication of how much confidence Cloudflare has in the data. Confidence levels can be affected either by internal issues affecting data quality or by not having a lot of data for a given location (like Antarctica) or Autonomous System (AS).

LevelDescription
1There is not enough data in this time range and/or for this location or Autonomous System. Data also exhibits an erratic pattern, possibly due to the reasons previously mentioned.
2There is not enough data in this timerange and/or in this location or Autonomous System.
3Data exhibits an erratic pattern but is not affected by known data issues (like pipeline issues).
4Unassigned.
5No known data quality issues.