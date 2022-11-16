Aggregation intervals
Aggregation intervals allow you to return data in a specified interval (or frequency). If no interval is defined, data will be returned in the default aggregation interval (or frequency). As a general principle, the longer the date range, the bigger the aggregation interval.
For example, when requesting one day of data, the default aggregation interval is 15 minutes. When requesting more than one month of data, the default is one day.
Method
|Aggregation Interval
|Description
15m
|15 minutes frequency.
1h
|One hour frequency.
1d
|One day frequency.