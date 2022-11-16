Cloudflare Docs
Radar
Radar
Aggregation intervals

Aggregation intervals allow you to return data in a specified interval (or frequency). If no interval is defined, data will be returned in the default aggregation interval (or frequency). As a general principle, the longer the date range, the bigger the aggregation interval.

For example, when requesting one day of data, the default aggregation interval is 15 minutes. When requesting more than one month of data, the default is one day.

​​ Method

Aggregation IntervalDescription
15m15 minutes frequency.
1hOne hour frequency.
1dOne day frequency.