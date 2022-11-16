Cloudflare Docs
Radar
DNS

Access aggregated and anonymized DNS queries to Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 public resolver service.

​​ List of endpoints

​​ Top locations

​​ Example: Geographical distribution of google.com versus yandex.ru

In the next example, we will request the top originating locations for google.com DNS queries:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/dns/top/locations?domain=google.com&dateRange=1d&format=json&limit=2" \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

The response shows that most queries come from the United States and Brazil:

{
  "clientCountryAlpha2": "US",
  "clientCountryName": "United States",
  "value": "43.474518"

}, {
  "clientCountryAlpha2": "BR",
  "clientCountryName": "Brazil",
  "value": "10.772799"

}

Making the same search request for yandex.ru, a Russian search engine:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/dns/top/locations?domain=yandex.ru&dateRange=1d&format=json&limit=2" \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
     -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Returns the following response:

{
  "clientCountryAlpha2": "RU",
  "clientCountryName": "Russian Federation",
  "value": "73.710495"

}, {
  "clientCountryAlpha2": "DE",
  "clientCountryName": "Germany",
  "value": "5.518052"

}

As expected, most queries come from Russia.

You can also provide multiple hostnames. Refer to Get top locations by DNS queries for more information. This is useful when the application you want to explore uses several hostnames to serve its content (like a hostname for the main website, another hostname dedicated to its API, etc.).

​​ Next steps

Refer to Domain ranking for more information on rankings generated by Cloudflare based on DNS queries to 1.1.1.1 public resolver.