Top locations
Example: Geographical distribution of
google.com versus
yandex.ru
In the next example, we will request the top originating locations for
google.com DNS queries:
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/dns/top/locations?domain=google.com&dateRange=1d&format=json&limit=2" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
The response shows that most queries come from the United States and Brazil:
{ "clientCountryAlpha2": "US", "clientCountryName": "United States", "value": "43.474518"
}, { "clientCountryAlpha2": "BR", "clientCountryName": "Brazil", "value": "10.772799"
}
Making the same search request for
yandex.ru, a Russian search engine:
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/dns/top/locations?domain=yandex.ru&dateRange=1d&format=json&limit=2" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Returns the following response:
{ "clientCountryAlpha2": "RU", "clientCountryName": "Russian Federation", "value": "73.710495"
}, { "clientCountryAlpha2": "DE", "clientCountryName": "Germany", "value": "5.518052"
}
As expected, most queries come from Russia.
You can also provide multiple hostnames. Refer to Get top locations by DNS queries for more information. This is useful when the application you want to explore uses several hostnames to serve its content (like a hostname for the main website, another hostname dedicated to its API, etc.).
