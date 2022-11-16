DNS

Access aggregated and anonymized DNS queries to Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 public resolver service.

​​ List of endpoints

​​ Top locations

​​ Example: Geographical distribution of google.com versus yandex.ru

In the next example, we will request the top originating locations for google.com DNS queries:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/dns/top/locations?domain=google.com&dateRange=1d&format=json&limit=2" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

The response shows that most queries come from the United States and Brazil:

{ "clientCountryAlpha2" : "US" , "clientCountryName" : "United States" , "value" : "43.474518" } , { "clientCountryAlpha2" : "BR" , "clientCountryName" : "Brazil" , "value" : "10.772799" }

Making the same search request for yandex.ru , a Russian search engine:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/dns/top/locations?domain=yandex.ru&dateRange=1d&format=json&limit=2" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Returns the following response:

{ "clientCountryAlpha2" : "RU" , "clientCountryName" : "Russian Federation" , "value" : "73.710495" } , { "clientCountryAlpha2" : "DE" , "clientCountryName" : "Germany" , "value" : "5.518052" }

As expected, most queries come from Russia. Note that these examples return the total number of DNS queries from a location to a hostname, out of the total DNS queries to a given hostname. In this sense, it is expected that locations with higher population numbers — like the United States — frequently appear in the top spots, even if the actual percentage is low.

You can also provide multiple hostnames. Refer to Get top locations by DNS queries External link icon Open external link for more information. This is useful when the application you want to explore uses several hostnames to serve its content (like a hostname for the main website, another hostname dedicated to its API, etc.).

​​ Next steps

Refer to Domain ranking for more information on rankings generated by Cloudflare based on DNS queries to 1.1.1.1 public resolver.