Release notes

2025-02-27

Add DNS endpoints

2025-02-04

Add Internet services ranking, robots.txt, and AI inference endpoints

2024-06-27

Change TCP connection tampering API endpoints to TCP Resets Timeouts
  • Changed the connection tampering summary and timeseries API endpoints to TCP resets timeouts summary and timeseries, respectively.

2023-11-27

Add more meta information's
  • Added meta.lastUpdated to all summaries and top endpoints (timeseries and timeseriesGroups already had this).
  • Fixed meta.dateRange to return date ranges for all requested series.

2023-11-16

Add new layer 3 endpoints and layer 7 dimensions
  • Added layer 3 top origin locations and top target location.
  • Added layer 7 Summaries by http_method, http_version, ip_version, managed_rules, mitigation_product.
  • Added layer 7 Timeseries Groups by http_method, http_version, ip_version, managed_rules, mitigation_product, industry, vertical.
  • Added layer 7 Top by industry, vertical.
  • Deprecated layer 7 timeseries groups without dimension.
  • Deprecated layer 7 summary without dimension.
  • Added new Error codes.

2023-10-31

Add new layer 3 direction parameter
  • Added a direction parameter to all layer 3 endpoints. Use together with location parameter to filter by origin or target location timeseries groups.

2023-09-08

Add Connection Tampering endpoints

2023-08-14

Deprecate old layer 3 dataset
  • Added Regional Internet Registry (see field source in response) to get asn by id and get asn by ip endpoints.
  • Stopped collecting data in the old layer 3 data source.
  • Updated layer 3 timeseries endpoint to start using the new layer 3 data source by default, fetching the old data source now requires sending the parameter metric=bytes_old.
  • Deprecated layer 3 summary endpoint, this will stop receiving data after 2023-08-14.
  • Deprecated layer 3 timeseries groups endpoint, this will stop receiving data after 2023-08-14.

2023-07-31

Fix HTTP timeseries endpoint URLs
  • Updated HTTP timeseries endpoints URLs to timeseries_groups due to consistency. Old timeseries endpoints are still available, but will soon be removed.

2023-07-20

Add URL Scanner endpoints

2023-06-20

Add Internet quality endpoints

2023-06-07

Add BGP stats, pfx2as and moas endpoints

2023-05-10

Added `IOS` as an option for the OS parameter in all HTTP
  • Added IOS as an option for the OS parameter in all HTTP endpoints (example).

2023-03-20

Add AS112 and email endpoints

2023-01-23

Updated IPv6 calculation method
  • IPv6 percentage started to be calculated as (IPv6 requests / requests for dual-stacked content), where as before it was calculated as (IPv6 requests / IPv4+IPv6 requests).

2023-01-11

Add new layer 3 dataset
  • Added new layer 3 data source and related endpoints.
  • Updated layer 3 timeseries endpoint to support fetching both current and new data sources. For retro-compatibility reasons, fetching the new data source requires sending the parameter metric=bytes else the current data source will be returned.
  • Deprecated old layer 3 endpoints timeseries_groups and summary. Users should upgrade to newer endpoints.