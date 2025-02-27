Release notes
Add DNS endpoints
- Added DNS endpoints.
Add Internet services ranking, robots.txt, and AI inference endpoints
- Added Internet services ranking endpoints.
- Added robots.txt endpoints.
- Added AI inference endpoints.
Change TCP connection tampering API endpoints to TCP Resets Timeouts
- Changed the connection tampering summary and timeseries API endpoints to TCP resets timeouts summary and timeseries, respectively.
Add more meta information's
- Added meta.lastUpdated to all summaries and top endpoints (timeseries and timeseriesGroups already had this).
- Fixed meta.dateRange to return date ranges for all requested series.
Add new layer 3 endpoints and layer 7 dimensions
- Added layer 3 top origin locations and top target location.
- Added layer 7 Summaries by
http_method,
http_version,
ip_version,
managed_rules,
mitigation_product.
- Added layer 7 Timeseries Groups by
http_method,
http_version,
ip_version,
managed_rules,
mitigation_product,
industry,
vertical.
- Added layer 7 Top by
industry,
vertical.
- Deprecated layer 7 timeseries groups without dimension.
- To continue getting this data, switch to the new timeseries group by mitigation_product endpoint.
- Deprecated layer 7 summary without dimension.
- To continue getting this data, switch to the new summary by mitigation_product endpoint.
- Added new Error codes.
Add new layer 3 direction parameter
- Added a
directionparameter to all layer 3 endpoints. Use together with
locationparameter to filter by origin or target location timeseries groups.
Add Connection Tampering endpoints
- Added Connection Tampering summary and timeseries endpoints.
Deprecate old layer 3 dataset
- Added Regional Internet Registry (see field
sourcein response) to get asn by id and get asn by ip endpoints.
- Stopped collecting data in the old layer 3 data source.
- Updated layer 3
timeseries endpoint
to start using the new layer 3 data source by default, fetching the old data source now requires sending the parameter
metric=bytes_old.
- Deprecated layer 3 summary endpoint, this will stop receiving data after 2023-08-14.
- To continue getting this data, switch to the new timeseries group protocol endpoint.
- Deprecated layer 3 timeseries groups endpoint, this will stop receiving data after 2023-08-14.
- To continue getting this data, switch to the new timeseries group protocol endpoint.
Fix HTTP timeseries endpoint URLs
- Updated HTTP
timeseriesendpoints URLs to
timeseries_groupsdue to consistency. Old timeseries endpoints are still available, but will soon be removed.
Add URL Scanner endpoints
- Added URL Scanner endpoints. For more information, refer to URL Scanner.
Add Internet quality endpoints
- Added Internet quality endpoints.
Added `IOS` as an option for the OS parameter in all HTTP
- Added
IOSas an option for the OS parameter in all HTTP endpoints (example).
Add AS112 and email endpoints
- Added AS112 endpoints.
- Added email endpoints.
Updated IPv6 calculation method
- IPv6 percentage started to be calculated as (IPv6 requests / requests for dual-stacked content), where as before it was calculated as (IPv6 requests / IPv4+IPv6 requests).
Add new layer 3 dataset
- Added new layer 3 data source and related endpoints.
- Updated layer 3
timeseries endpoint
to support fetching both current and new data sources. For retro-compatibility
reasons, fetching the new data source requires sending the parameter
metric=byteselse the current data source will be returned.
- Deprecated old layer 3 endpoints timeseries_groups and summary. Users should upgrade to newer endpoints.