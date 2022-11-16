Normalization methods

Cloudflare Radar does not normally return raw values. Instead, values are returned as percentages or normalized using min-max.

Refer to the result.meta.normalization property in the response to check which post-processing method was applied to the raw values, if any.

Method Description PERCENTAGE Values represent percentages. PERCENTAGE_CHANGE Values represent a percentage change External link icon Open external link from a baseline period. MIN_MAX Values have been normalized using min-max External link icon Open external link . MIN0_MAX Values have been normalized using min-max, but setting the minimum value to 0 . Equivalent to a proportion of the maximum value in the entire response, scaled between 0 and 1. RAW_VALUES Values are raw and have not been changed.

If you want to compare values across locations/time ranges/etc., in endpoints that normalize values using min-max, you must do so in the same request. This is done by asking for multiple series. All values will then be normalized using the same minimum and maximum value and can safely be compared against each other. Refer to Making comparisons for more information.