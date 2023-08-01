Share a Radar chart
Radar allows you to download an image of a chart, as well as embed interactive cards of most charts into your own web pages.
Charts supporting this feature will have a share icon next to its description.
Download a chart in PNG format
- Select the Share icon next to the description of the chart you wish to share.
- Select
Download Image.
- A .png file containing the requested chart will be downloaded.
Embed an interactive chart in your website
- Select the Share icon next to the description of the chart you wish to share.
- Select between Fixed Time and Real Time.
- Real Time uses a “sliding window” based on the selected date range, and will display data points looking back over that duration from the current date/time.
- Fixed Time will always display a chart with only the currently visible data points.
- Select Copy Code and paste the code into your web page.
Note: Your current selections, such as date range, location, autonomous system (ASN), and visible series, will be reflected in the shared chart.