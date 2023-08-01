Share a Radar chart

Radar allows you to download an image of a chart, as well as embed interactive cards of most charts into your own web pages.

Charts supporting this feature will have a share icon next to its description.

​​ Download a chart in PNG format

Select the Share icon next to the description of the chart you wish to share. Select Download Image. A .png file containing the requested chart will be downloaded.

​​ Embed an interactive chart in your website

Select the Share icon next to the description of the chart you wish to share. Select between Fixed Time and Real Time. Real Time uses a “sliding window” based on the selected date range, and will display data points looking back over that duration from the current date/time.

Fixed Time will always display a chart with only the currently visible data points. Select Copy Code and paste the code into your web page.

Note: Your current selections, such as date range, location, autonomous system (ASN), and visible series, will be reflected in the shared chart.