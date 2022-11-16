Make your first Radar API request
To make your first request to Cloudflare’s Radar API, you must obtain your API token first. Create a Custom Token, with User > User Details in the Permissions group, and select Edit as the access level.
Once you have the token, you are ready to make your first request to Radar’s API at
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/.
Example using cURL
In the following example, we will access the global percentage distribution of device types (like mobile and desktop traffic) for the last seven days. For more information, refer to Get a summary of device types endpoint:
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/http/summary/device_type?dateRange=7d&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
A successful response will look similar to the following:
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "result": { "summary_0": { "desktop": "58.223483", "mobile": "41.725833", "other": "0.050684" }, "meta": { "dateRange": { "startTime": "2022-10-26T14:00:00Z", "endTime": "2022-11-02T14:00:00Z" }, "normalization": "PERCENTAGE", ... } }
}
This response means that 41% of the requests are classified as coming from mobile devices, while 58% are desktop traffic.
The previous example returns all traffic from bots and humans. However, you can access just the traffic classified as coming from humans (the default in Cloudflare Radar) by adding
botClass=LIKELY_HUMAN. You can also access traffic coming only from bots with
botClass=LIKELY_AUTOMATED (refer to bot classes for more information). For example:
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/http/summary/device_type?dateRange=7d&botClass=LIKELY_AUTOMATED&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Running the above, can you find any differences between both in the distribution of mobile versus desktop traffic?
Use Python
Python has become one of the standard languages in data analysis. Here is a quick example on how to chart the same data using Requests and Pandas libraries. Here, we are using
format=csv in the parameters to make it easier for Pandas to import.
import ioimport requestsimport pandas as pd
cf_api_url = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4"params = "dateRange=7d&format=csv"my_token = "xxx" # TODO replacer = requests.get(f"{cf_api_url}/radar/http/summary/device_type?{params}", headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {my_token}"})df = pd.read_csv(io.StringIO(r.text))df.plot(kind="bar", stacked=True)
Next steps
