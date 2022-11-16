Make your first Radar API request

To make your first request to Cloudflare’s Radar API, you must obtain your API token first. Create a Custom Token, with User > User Details in the Permissions group, and select Edit as the access level.

Once you have the token, you are ready to make your first request to Radar’s API at https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/ .

​​ Example using cURL

In the following example, we will access the global percentage distribution of device types (like mobile and desktop traffic) for the last seven days. For more information, refer to Get a summary of device types External link icon Open external link endpoint:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/http/summary/device_type?dateRange=7d&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

A successful response will look similar to the following:

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "result" : { "summary_0" : { "desktop" : "58.223483" , "mobile" : "41.725833" , "other" : "0.050684" } , "meta" : { "dateRange" : { "startTime" : "2022-10-26T14:00:00Z" , "endTime" : "2022-11-02T14:00:00Z" } , "normalization" : "PERCENTAGE" , ... } } }

This response means that 41% of the requests are classified as coming from mobile devices, while 58% are desktop traffic. Cloudflare Radar attempts to provide trends and insights into general Internet usage, using the traffic that goes through Cloudflare infrastructure. As such, Cloudflare Radar only provides data on traffic coming from end-users, unless otherwise specified (for example, origin fetches are excluded).

The previous example returns all traffic from bots and humans. However, you can access just the traffic classified as coming from humans (the default in Cloudflare Radar External link icon Open external link ) by adding botClass=LIKELY_HUMAN . You can also access traffic coming only from bots with botClass=LIKELY_AUTOMATED (refer to bot classes for more information). For example:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/http/summary/device_type?dateRange=7d&botClass=LIKELY_AUTOMATED&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Running the above, can you find any differences between both in the distribution of mobile versus desktop traffic? The result.meta property The result.meta property in the response includes metadata about the current request. In the example above, meta.dateRange returns the date range specified in the query, while meta.normalization returns the type of normalization applied to the data (refer to Normalization methods for more information). When querying for time series, result.meta will also include the returned aggregation interval in meta.aggInterval . When present, meta.confidenceInfo.level will also provide an indication of how much confidence Cloudflare has in the data. Confidence levels are affected either by internal issues affecting data quality or by Cloudflare not having sufficient data for a given location or Autonomous System (AS). In these cases, confidence level will be below 5 (refer to Confidence levels for more information).

​​ Use Python

Python External link icon Open external link has become one of the standard languages in data analysis. Here is a quick example on how to chart the same data using Requests External link icon Open external link and Pandas External link icon Open external link libraries. Here, we are using format=csv in the parameters to make it easier for Pandas to import.

import io import requests import pandas as pd cf_api_url = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4" params = "dateRange=7d&format=csv" my_token = "xxx" r = requests . get ( f" { cf_api_url } /radar/http/summary/device_type? { params } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { my_token } " } ) df = pd . read_csv ( io . StringIO ( r . text ) ) df . plot ( kind = "bar" , stacked = True )

​​ Next steps

Refer to Making comparisons to learn how to compare data.