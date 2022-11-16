Domains ranking

Cloudflare regularly generates a domain ranking based on DNS queries to 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare’s public DNS resolver. Refer to the blog post External link icon Open external link for a deep dive. In short, Cloudflare generates two types of listings:

An ordered list of the top 100 most popular domains globally and per country. This includes the last 24 hours and is updated daily.

An unordered global most popular domains dataset, divided into buckets of the following number of domains: 200, 500, 1,000, 2,000, 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, 100,000, 200,000, 500,000, 1,000,000. It includes the last seven days and is updated weekly.

​​ Example: Get the current ordered top domains in the Cloudflare ranking

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/ranking/top?name=top&format=json&limit=5" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ "rank" : 1 , "domain" : "google.com" } , { "rank" : 2 , "domain" : "googleapis.com" } , { "rank" : 3 , "domain" : "facebook.com" } , { "rank" : 4 , "domain" : "gstatic.com" } , { "rank" : 5 , "domain" : "apple.com" }

​​ Example: Get the last top x ranking bucket

As mentioned in the blog post External link icon Open external link , Cloudflare provides an ordered rank for the top 100 domains, but for the remainder it only provides ranking buckets — like top 200 thousand, top one million, etc.. These are available through Cloudflare’s datasets endpoints External link icon Open external link .

In the following example we will request the last available domain ranking buckets:

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/datasets?limit=5&offset=0&datasetType=RANKING_BUCKET&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

"datasets" : [ { "id" : 72 , "title" : "Top 1000000 ranking domains" , "description" : "Unordered top 1000000 from 2022-10-24 to 2022-10-31" , "type" : "RANKING_BUCKET" , "tags" : [ "GLOBAL" , "top_1000000" ] , "meta" : { "top" : 1000000 } } , ... ]

If you are interested in a specific top (like the top one million), go through the meta.top property. After finding the top you are looking for, get its id to fetch the dataset using the GET dataset External link icon Open external link endpoint.

