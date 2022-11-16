Domains ranking
Cloudflare regularly generates a domain ranking based on DNS queries to 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare’s public DNS resolver. Refer to the blog post for a deep dive. In short, Cloudflare generates two types of listings:
- An ordered list of the top 100 most popular domains globally and per country. This includes the last 24 hours and is updated daily.
- An unordered global most popular domains dataset, divided into buckets of the following number of domains: 200, 500, 1,000, 2,000, 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, 100,000, 200,000, 500,000, 1,000,000. It includes the last seven days and is updated weekly.
Example: Get the current ordered top domains in the Cloudflare ranking
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/ranking/top?name=top&format=json&limit=5" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
{ "rank": 1, "domain": "google.com"
},
{ "rank": 2, "domain": "googleapis.com"
},
{ "rank": 3, "domain": "facebook.com"
},
{ "rank": 4, "domain": "gstatic.com"
},
{ "rank": 5, "domain": "apple.com"
}
For more information refer to Get Domains Rank top.
Example: Get the last top
x ranking bucket
As mentioned in the blog post, Cloudflare provides an ordered rank for the top 100 domains, but for the remainder it only provides ranking buckets — like top 200 thousand, top one million, etc.. These are available through Cloudflare’s datasets endpoints.
In the following example we will request the last available domain ranking buckets:
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/datasets?limit=5&offset=0&datasetType=RANKING_BUCKET&format=json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
"datasets": [ { "id": 72, "title": "Top 1000000 ranking domains", "description": "Unordered top 1000000 from 2022-10-24 to 2022-10-31", "type": "RANKING_BUCKET", "tags": [ "GLOBAL", "top_1000000" ], "meta": { "top": 1000000 } }, ...]
If you are interested in a specific top (like the top one million), go through the
meta.top property. After finding the top you are looking for, get its
id to fetch the dataset using the
GET dataset endpoint.
Next steps
Refer to Investigate outages to get data from outages occurring around the world.