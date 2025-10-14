Page Shield FAQ

What happens to CSP HTTP headers set by the origin server when I create a policy?

When you create policies, Cloudflare will generate content security policy (CSP) directives from those policies based on their configuration:

Log policies will create CSP directives for the Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only HTTP header.

HTTP header. Allow policies will create CSP directives for the Content-Security-Policy HTTP header.

Page Shield only adds new CSP HTTP headers to the response. This means that Cloudflare will keep any Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only and Content-Security-Policy HTTP headers in the response set by the origin server and it will add separate HTTP headers for the policies configured on your Cloudflare zone.

It is recommended that you only have one policy in allow mode (that is, a policy being enforced). If there is more than one Content-Security-Policy HTTP header in the response, the most restrictive policy wins. For more information, refer to the MDN documentation ↗.

Can I add a nonce CSP directive to a policy?