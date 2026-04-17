Methods
The Flagship binding provides the following methods for evaluating feature flags. All methods are asynchronous and return a
Promise. Evaluation methods never throw — they always return a value, falling back to the
defaultValue you provide on errors.
Refer to the types reference for the definitions of
FlagshipEvaluationContext and
FlagshipEvaluationDetails.
Returns the raw flag value without type checking. Use this method when the flag type is not known at compile time.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
unknown
|No
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a
boolean.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
boolean
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a
string.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
string
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a
number.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
number
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a typed object. Use the generic parameter
T to specify the expected shape.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
T
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a
boolean with evaluation metadata.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
boolean
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a
string with evaluation metadata.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
string
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a
number with evaluation metadata.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
number
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Returns the flag value as a typed object with evaluation metadata. Use the generic parameter
T to specify the expected shape.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
T
|Yes
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules.
Evaluation methods never throw. They always return a value. When an error occurs, the method returns the
defaultValue you provided. Use the
*Details variants to inspect what went wrong.
If you call a typed method on a flag with a different type (for example,
getBooleanValue on a string flag), the method returns the default value. The
*Details variants set
errorCode to
"TYPE_MISMATCH".
If evaluation fails for any other reason (for example, a network error or missing flag), the method returns the default value. The
*Details variants set
errorCode to
"GENERAL".
The following table summarizes the parameters shared across all evaluation methods.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
flagKey
string
|Yes
|The key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValue
|varies
|Yes (except
get)
|The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
context
FlagshipEvaluationContext
|No
|Key-value attributes for targeting rules (for example,
{ userId: "user-42", country: "US" }).