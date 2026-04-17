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Methods

The Flagship binding provides the following methods for evaluating feature flags. All methods are asynchronous and return a Promise. Evaluation methods never throw — they always return a value, falling back to the defaultValue you provide on errors.

Refer to the types reference for the definitions of FlagshipEvaluationContext and FlagshipEvaluationDetails.

get()

Returns the raw flag value without type checking. Use this method when the flag type is not known at compile time.

TypeScript
get(flagKey: string, defaultValue?: unknown, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<unknown>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValueunknownNoThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const value = await env.FLAGS.get("checkout-flow", "v1", {
  userId: "user-42",
});

getBooleanValue()

Returns the flag value as a boolean.

TypeScript
getBooleanValue(flagKey: string, defaultValue: boolean, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<boolean>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuebooleanYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const enabled = await env.FLAGS.getBooleanValue("dark-mode", false, {
  userId: "user-42",
});

getStringValue()

Returns the flag value as a string.

TypeScript
getStringValue(flagKey: string, defaultValue: string, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<string>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuestringYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const variant = await env.FLAGS.getStringValue("checkout-flow", "v1", {
  userId: "user-42",
  country: "US",
});

getNumberValue()

Returns the flag value as a number.

TypeScript
getNumberValue(flagKey: string, defaultValue: number, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<number>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuenumberYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const maxRetries = await env.FLAGS.getNumberValue("max-retries", 3, {
  plan: "enterprise",
});

getObjectValue()

Returns the flag value as a typed object. Use the generic parameter T to specify the expected shape.

TypeScript
getObjectValue<T extends object>(flagKey: string, defaultValue: T, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<T>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValueTYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
interface ThemeConfig {
  primaryColor: string;
  fontSize: number;
}


const theme = await env.FLAGS.getObjectValue<ThemeConfig>(
  "theme-config",
  { primaryColor: "#000", fontSize: 14 },
  { userId: "user-42" },
);

getBooleanDetails()

Returns the flag value as a boolean with evaluation metadata.

TypeScript
getBooleanDetails(flagKey: string, defaultValue: boolean, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<FlagshipEvaluationDetails<boolean>>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuebooleanYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const details = await env.FLAGS.getBooleanDetails("dark-mode", false, {
  userId: "user-42",
});
console.log(details.value); // true
console.log(details.reason); // "TARGETING_MATCH"

getStringDetails()

Returns the flag value as a string with evaluation metadata.

TypeScript
getStringDetails(flagKey: string, defaultValue: string, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<FlagshipEvaluationDetails<string>>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuestringYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const details = await env.FLAGS.getStringDetails("checkout-flow", "v1", {
  userId: "user-42",
});
console.log(details.value); // "v2"
console.log(details.variant); // "new"
console.log(details.reason); // "TARGETING_MATCH"

getNumberDetails()

Returns the flag value as a number with evaluation metadata.

TypeScript
getNumberDetails(flagKey: string, defaultValue: number, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<FlagshipEvaluationDetails<number>>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuenumberYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
const details = await env.FLAGS.getNumberDetails("max-retries", 3, {
  plan: "enterprise",
});
console.log(details.value); // 5
console.log(details.reason); // "TARGETING_MATCH"

getObjectDetails()

Returns the flag value as a typed object with evaluation metadata. Use the generic parameter T to specify the expected shape.

TypeScript
getObjectDetails<T extends object>(flagKey: string, defaultValue: T, context?: FlagshipEvaluationContext): Promise<FlagshipEvaluationDetails<T>>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValueTYesThe fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules.
TypeScript
interface ThemeConfig {
  primaryColor: string;
  fontSize: number;
}


const details = await env.FLAGS.getObjectDetails<ThemeConfig>(
  "theme-config",
  { primaryColor: "#000", fontSize: 14 },
  { userId: "user-42" },
);
console.log(details.value); // { primaryColor: "#0051FF", fontSize: 16 }
console.log(details.variant); // "brand-refresh"

Error handling

Evaluation methods never throw. They always return a value. When an error occurs, the method returns the defaultValue you provided. Use the *Details variants to inspect what went wrong.

Type mismatch

If you call a typed method on a flag with a different type (for example, getBooleanValue on a string flag), the method returns the default value. The *Details variants set errorCode to "TYPE_MISMATCH".

TypeScript
// Flag "checkout-flow" is a string flag, but you call getBooleanDetails.
const details = await env.FLAGS.getBooleanDetails("checkout-flow", false);
console.log(details.value); // false (the default value)
console.log(details.errorCode); // "TYPE_MISMATCH"

Evaluation failure

If evaluation fails for any other reason (for example, a network error or missing flag), the method returns the default value. The *Details variants set errorCode to "GENERAL".

TypeScript
const details = await env.FLAGS.getStringDetails(
  "nonexistent-flag",
  "fallback",
);
console.log(details.value); // "fallback"
console.log(details.errorCode); // "GENERAL"

Parameters reference

The following table summarizes the parameters shared across all evaluation methods.

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
flagKeystringYesThe key of the flag to evaluate.
defaultValuevariesYes (except get)The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found.
contextFlagshipEvaluationContextNoKey-value attributes for targeting rules (for example, { userId: "user-42", country: "US" }).