The Flagship binding provides the following methods for evaluating feature flags. All methods are asynchronous and return a Promise . Evaluation methods never throw — they always return a value, falling back to the defaultValue you provide on errors.

Refer to the types reference for the definitions of FlagshipEvaluationContext and FlagshipEvaluationDetails .

Returns the raw flag value without type checking. Use this method when the flag type is not known at compile time.

TypeScript get ( flagKey : string , defaultValue ?: unknown , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < unknown >

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue unknown No The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const value = await env . FLAGS . get ( "checkout-flow" , "v1" , { userId : "user-42" , } ) ;

Returns the flag value as a boolean .

TypeScript getBooleanValue ( flagKey : string , defaultValue : boolean , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < boolean >

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue boolean Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const enabled = await env . FLAGS . getBooleanValue ( "dark-mode" , false , { userId : "user-42" , } ) ;

Returns the flag value as a string .

TypeScript getStringValue ( flagKey : string , defaultValue : string , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < string >

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue string Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const variant = await env . FLAGS . getStringValue ( "checkout-flow" , "v1" , { userId : "user-42" , country : "US" , } ) ;

Returns the flag value as a number .

TypeScript getNumberValue ( flagKey : string , defaultValue : number , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < number >

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue number Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const maxRetries = await env . FLAGS . getNumberValue ( "max-retries" , 3 , { plan : "enterprise" , } ) ;

Returns the flag value as a typed object. Use the generic parameter T to specify the expected shape.

TypeScript getObjectValue < T extends object >( flagKey : string , defaultValue : T , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ) : Promise < T >

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue T Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript interface ThemeConfig { primaryColor : string ; fontSize : number ; } const theme = await env . FLAGS . getObjectValue < ThemeConfig > ( "theme-config" , { primaryColor : "#000" , fontSize : 14 }, { userId : "user-42" }, ) ; Explain Code

Returns the flag value as a boolean with evaluation metadata.

TypeScript getBooleanDetails ( flagKey : string , defaultValue : boolean , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < FlagshipEvaluationDetails < boolean >>

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue boolean Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const details = await env . FLAGS . getBooleanDetails ( "dark-mode" , false , { userId : "user-42" , } ) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; // true console . log ( details . reason ) ; // "TARGETING_MATCH"

Returns the flag value as a string with evaluation metadata.

TypeScript getStringDetails ( flagKey : string , defaultValue : string , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < FlagshipEvaluationDetails < string >>

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue string Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const details = await env . FLAGS . getStringDetails ( "checkout-flow" , "v1" , { userId : "user-42" , } ) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; // "v2" console . log ( details . variant ) ; // "new" console . log ( details . reason ) ; // "TARGETING_MATCH"

Returns the flag value as a number with evaluation metadata.

TypeScript getNumberDetails ( flagKey : string , defaultValue : number , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ): Promise < FlagshipEvaluationDetails < number >>

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue number Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript const details = await env . FLAGS . getNumberDetails ( "max-retries" , 3 , { plan : "enterprise" , } ) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; // 5 console . log ( details . reason ) ; // "TARGETING_MATCH"

Returns the flag value as a typed object with evaluation metadata. Use the generic parameter T to specify the expected shape.

TypeScript getObjectDetails < T extends object >( flagKey : string , defaultValue : T , context ?: FlagshipEvaluationContext ) : Promise < FlagshipEvaluationDetails < T >>

Parameter Type Required Description flagKey string Yes The key of the flag to evaluate. defaultValue T Yes The fallback value returned if evaluation fails or the flag is not found. context FlagshipEvaluationContext No Key-value attributes for targeting rules.

TypeScript interface ThemeConfig { primaryColor : string ; fontSize : number ; } const details = await env . FLAGS . getObjectDetails < ThemeConfig > ( "theme-config" , { primaryColor : "#000" , fontSize : 14 }, { userId : "user-42" }, ) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; // { primaryColor: "#0051FF", fontSize: 16 } console . log ( details . variant ) ; // "brand-refresh" Explain Code

Error handling

Evaluation methods never throw. They always return a value. When an error occurs, the method returns the defaultValue you provided. Use the *Details variants to inspect what went wrong.

Type mismatch

If you call a typed method on a flag with a different type (for example, getBooleanValue on a string flag), the method returns the default value. The *Details variants set errorCode to "TYPE_MISMATCH" .

TypeScript // Flag "checkout-flow" is a string flag, but you call getBooleanDetails. const details = await env . FLAGS . getBooleanDetails ( "checkout-flow" , false) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; // false (the default value) console . log ( details . errorCode ) ; // "TYPE_MISMATCH"

Evaluation failure

If evaluation fails for any other reason (for example, a network error or missing flag), the method returns the default value. The *Details variants set errorCode to "GENERAL" .

TypeScript const details = await env . FLAGS . getStringDetails ( "nonexistent-flag" , "fallback" , ) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; // "fallback" console . log ( details . errorCode ) ; // "GENERAL"

Parameters reference

The following table summarizes the parameters shared across all evaluation methods.