Evaluation reasons and error codes

When you evaluate a flag using the binding's *Details methods or the OpenFeature SDK, the response includes a reason field that explains why a particular value was returned. If an error occurs, the response includes an errorCode field.

Evaluation reasons

Reason Description TARGETING_MATCH A targeting rule's conditions matched the evaluation context, and the rule's variation was returned. SPLIT A targeting rule with a percentage rollout matched. The user fell within the rollout percentage and received the rule's variation. DEFAULT No targeting rule matched the evaluation context. The flag's default variation was returned. DISABLED The flag is disabled. The default variation was returned regardless of targeting rules.

Error codes

When an evaluation error occurs, the method returns the default value you provided. The *Details methods include additional metadata about the error.

Error code Description TYPE_MISMATCH The flag's variation type does not match the requested type. For example, calling getBooleanValue on a flag whose variation is a string. The default value is returned. GENERAL An unexpected error occurred during evaluation (for example, a network failure). The default value is returned. FLAG_NOT_FOUND The specified flag key does not exist in the app. The default value is returned.

Example

The following example inspects evaluation details returned by getBooleanDetails :