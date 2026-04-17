Evaluation reasons and error codes
When you evaluate a flag using the binding's
*Details methods or the OpenFeature SDK, the response includes a
reason field that explains why a particular value was returned. If an error occurs, the response includes an
errorCode field.
|Reason
|Description
TARGETING_MATCH
|A targeting rule's conditions matched the evaluation context, and the rule's variation was returned.
SPLIT
|A targeting rule with a percentage rollout matched. The user fell within the rollout percentage and received the rule's variation.
DEFAULT
|No targeting rule matched the evaluation context. The flag's default variation was returned.
DISABLED
|The flag is disabled. The default variation was returned regardless of targeting rules.
When an evaluation error occurs, the method returns the default value you provided. The
*Details methods include additional metadata about the error.
|Error code
|Description
TYPE_MISMATCH
|The flag's variation type does not match the requested type. For example, calling
getBooleanValue on a flag whose variation is a string. The default value is returned.
GENERAL
|An unexpected error occurred during evaluation (for example, a network failure). The default value is returned.
FLAG_NOT_FOUND
|The specified flag key does not exist in the app. The default value is returned.
The following example inspects evaluation details returned by
getBooleanDetails: