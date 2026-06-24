Python SDK
The Python SDK provides an OpenFeature-compatible
FlagshipServerProvider for server-side Python applications. It evaluates flags over HTTP and does not support the Cloudflare Workers binding.
Install with
uv or
pip:
Configure the provider with your Flagship app ID, Cloudflare account ID, and an API token with Flagship Evaluate permission.
The Python SDK supports all OpenFeature flag types. Python's OpenFeature SDK separates numeric values into integer and float methods.
Use the
*_details methods when you need the resolved value, reason, variant, or error code.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
app_id
str
|None
|Flagship app ID.
account_id
str
|None
|Required with
app_id.
auth_token
str
|None
|Bearer token added to every request.
headers_factory
Callable[[], dict[str, str]]
|None
|Dynamic per-request headers.
timeout
float
5.0
|Request timeout in seconds.
retries
int
1
|Retry attempts on transient errors, capped at
10.
retry_delay
float
1.0
|Delay between retries in seconds, capped at
30.0.
logging
bool
False
|Enable SDK-level debug output through the SDK logger.
cache_ttl
float
|None
|Cache TTL in seconds. Enables caching when set.
cache_max_size
int
1000
|Maximum cached entries before least-recently-used eviction.
Server-side response caching is off by default. Enable it with
cache_ttl when you want repeated evaluations for the same flag, type, and evaluation context to reuse a recent result.
Cached values may be stale until the TTL expires. Keep the TTL short for flags that you expect to change during active rollouts. The provider does not cache disabled flags or errors.
Context attributes are sent as URL query parameters. Supported values are strings, integers, floats, booleans, and
datetime values. Dictionaries, lists, tuples, and other complex values raise
InvalidContextError.
The async API mirrors the sync API:
When shutting down in an async context, use
shutdown_async():