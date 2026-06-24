The Python SDK provides an OpenFeature-compatible FlagshipServerProvider for server-side Python applications. It evaluates flags over HTTP and does not support the Cloudflare Workers binding.

Installation

Install with uv or pip :

Terminal window uv add cloudflare-flagship

Terminal window pip install cloudflare-flagship

Setup

Configure the provider with your Flagship app ID, Cloudflare account ID, and an API token with Flagship Evaluate permission.

Python from openfeature import api from openfeature . evaluation_context import EvaluationContext from flagship import FlagshipServerProvider api . set_provider ( FlagshipServerProvider ( app_id = "<APP_ID>" , account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" , auth_token = "<API_TOKEN>" , ) ) client = api . get_client () enabled = client . get_boolean_value ( "new-checkout" , False , EvaluationContext ( targeting_key = "user-42" , attributes = { "plan" : "enterprise" }), )

Flag types

The Python SDK supports all OpenFeature flag types. Python's OpenFeature SDK separates numeric values into integer and float methods.

Python enabled = client . get_boolean_value ( "new-checkout" , False , context ) variant = client . get_string_value ( "homepage-hero" , "control" , context ) limit = client . get_integer_value ( "upload-limit" , 10 , context ) rate = client . get_float_value ( "sample-rate" , 0.1 , context ) config = client . get_object_value ( "ui-config" , { "theme" : "light" }, context )

Use the *_details methods when you need the resolved value, reason, variant, or error code.

Configuration options

Option Type Default Description app_id str None Flagship app ID. account_id str None Required with app_id . auth_token str None Bearer token added to every request. headers_factory Callable[[], dict[str, str]] None Dynamic per-request headers. timeout float 5.0 Request timeout in seconds. retries int 1 Retry attempts on transient errors, capped at 10 . retry_delay float 1.0 Delay between retries in seconds, capped at 30.0 . logging bool False Enable SDK-level debug output through the SDK logger. cache_ttl float None Cache TTL in seconds. Enables caching when set. cache_max_size int 1000 Maximum cached entries before least-recently-used eviction.

Response caching

Server-side response caching is off by default. Enable it with cache_ttl when you want repeated evaluations for the same flag, type, and evaluation context to reuse a recent result.

Python FlagshipServerProvider ( app_id = "<APP_ID>" , account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" , auth_token = "<API_TOKEN>" , cache_ttl = 30.0 , cache_max_size = 1000 , )

Cached values may be stale until the TTL expires. Keep the TTL short for flags that you expect to change during active rollouts. The provider does not cache disabled flags or errors.

Evaluation context

Context attributes are sent as URL query parameters. Supported values are strings, integers, floats, booleans, and datetime values. Dictionaries, lists, tuples, and other complex values raise InvalidContextError .

Async evaluation

The async API mirrors the sync API:

Python enabled = await client . get_boolean_value_async ( "new-checkout" , False , context ) details = await client . get_boolean_details_async ( "new-checkout" , False , context )

When shutting down in an async context, use shutdown_async() :