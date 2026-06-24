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Python SDK

The Python SDK provides an OpenFeature-compatible FlagshipServerProvider for server-side Python applications. It evaluates flags over HTTP and does not support the Cloudflare Workers binding.

Installation

Install with uv or pip:

Terminal window
uv add cloudflare-flagship
Terminal window
pip install cloudflare-flagship

Setup

Configure the provider with your Flagship app ID, Cloudflare account ID, and an API token with Flagship Evaluate permission.

Python
from openfeature import api
from openfeature.evaluation_context import EvaluationContext
from flagship import FlagshipServerProvider


api.set_provider(
    FlagshipServerProvider(
        app_id="<APP_ID>",
        account_id="<ACCOUNT_ID>",
        auth_token="<API_TOKEN>",
    )
)


client = api.get_client()
enabled = client.get_boolean_value(
    "new-checkout",
    False,
    EvaluationContext(targeting_key="user-42", attributes={"plan": "enterprise"}),
)

Flag types

The Python SDK supports all OpenFeature flag types. Python's OpenFeature SDK separates numeric values into integer and float methods.

Python
enabled = client.get_boolean_value("new-checkout", False, context)
variant = client.get_string_value("homepage-hero", "control", context)
limit = client.get_integer_value("upload-limit", 10, context)
rate = client.get_float_value("sample-rate", 0.1, context)
config = client.get_object_value("ui-config", {"theme": "light"}, context)

Use the *_details methods when you need the resolved value, reason, variant, or error code.

Configuration options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
app_idstrNoneFlagship app ID.
account_idstrNoneRequired with app_id.
auth_tokenstrNoneBearer token added to every request.
headers_factoryCallable[[], dict[str, str]]NoneDynamic per-request headers.
timeoutfloat5.0Request timeout in seconds.
retriesint1Retry attempts on transient errors, capped at 10.
retry_delayfloat1.0Delay between retries in seconds, capped at 30.0.
loggingboolFalseEnable SDK-level debug output through the SDK logger.
cache_ttlfloatNoneCache TTL in seconds. Enables caching when set.
cache_max_sizeint1000Maximum cached entries before least-recently-used eviction.

Response caching

Server-side response caching is off by default. Enable it with cache_ttl when you want repeated evaluations for the same flag, type, and evaluation context to reuse a recent result.

Python
FlagshipServerProvider(
    app_id="<APP_ID>",
    account_id="<ACCOUNT_ID>",
    auth_token="<API_TOKEN>",
    cache_ttl=30.0,
    cache_max_size=1000,
)

Cached values may be stale until the TTL expires. Keep the TTL short for flags that you expect to change during active rollouts. The provider does not cache disabled flags or errors.

Evaluation context

Context attributes are sent as URL query parameters. Supported values are strings, integers, floats, booleans, and datetime values. Dictionaries, lists, tuples, and other complex values raise InvalidContextError.

Async evaluation

The async API mirrors the sync API:

Python
enabled = await client.get_boolean_value_async("new-checkout", False, context)
details = await client.get_boolean_details_async("new-checkout", False, context)

When shutting down in an async context, use shutdown_async():

Python
await api.shutdown_async()