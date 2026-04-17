The Flagship binding uses the following TypeScript types. These are available from the @cloudflare/workers-types package after running npx wrangler types .

Flagship

The binding type. Each Flagship binding in your Wrangler configuration is typed as Flagship on the Env interface.

TypeScript interface Env { FLAGS : Flagship ; }

Refer to the methods reference for the full list of evaluation methods available on the binding.

FlagshipEvaluationContext

A record of attribute names to values passed for targeting rules. Use this to provide user attributes such as user ID, country, or plan type.

TypeScript type FlagshipEvaluationContext = Record < string , string | number | boolean >;

FlagshipEvaluationDetails

Returned by the *Details methods. Contains the evaluated value and metadata about how Flagship resolved the flag.

TypeScript interface FlagshipEvaluationDetails < T > { flagKey : string ; value : T ; variant ?: string ; reason ?: string ; errorCode ?: string ; errorMessage ?: string ; }

Property Type Description flagKey string The key of the evaluated flag. value T The resolved flag value. variant string The name of the matched variation, if any. reason string Why the flag resolved to this value (for example, "TARGETING_MATCH" or "DEFAULT" ). errorCode string An error code if evaluation failed (for example, "TYPE_MISMATCH" or "GENERAL" ). errorMessage string A human-readable description of the error.

Refer to evaluation reasons and error codes for the full list of possible values.