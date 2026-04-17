Types
The Flagship binding uses the following TypeScript types. These are available from the
@cloudflare/workers-types package after running
npx wrangler types.
The binding type. Each Flagship binding in your Wrangler configuration is typed as
Flagship on the
Env interface.
Refer to the methods reference for the full list of evaluation methods available on the binding.
A record of attribute names to values passed for targeting rules. Use this to provide user attributes such as user ID, country, or plan type.
Returned by the
*Details methods. Contains the evaluated value and metadata about how Flagship resolved the flag.
|Property
|Type
|Description
flagKey
string
|The key of the evaluated flag.
value
T
|The resolved flag value.
variant
string
|The name of the matched variation, if any.
reason
string
|Why the flag resolved to this value (for example,
"TARGETING_MATCH" or
"DEFAULT").
errorCode
string
|An error code if evaluation failed (for example,
"TYPE_MISMATCH" or
"GENERAL").
errorMessage
string
|A human-readable description of the error.
Refer to evaluation reasons and error codes for the full list of possible values.