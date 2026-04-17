Operators
Flagship supports 11 comparison operators for targeting rule conditions. Each operator compares an attribute from the evaluation context against a specified value.
|Operator
|Description
|Example
|Value type
equals
|Returns true if the attribute value matches the specified value.
country equals "US"
|String
not_equals
|Returns true if the attribute value does not match the specified value.
plan not_equals "free"
|String
greater_than
|Returns true if the attribute value is greater than the specified value.
age greater_than 18
|Number, ISO 8601 datetime
less_than
|Returns true if the attribute value is less than the specified value.
loginCount less_than 5
|Number, ISO 8601 datetime
greater_than_or_equals
|Returns true if the attribute value is greater than or equal to the specified value.
score greater_than_or_equals 90
|Number, ISO 8601 datetime
less_than_or_equals
|Returns true if the attribute value is less than or equal to the specified value.
createdAt less_than_or_equals "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
|Number, ISO 8601 datetime
contains
|Returns true if the attribute value contains the specified substring.
email contains "@cloudflare.com"
|String
starts_with
|Returns true if the attribute value starts with the specified prefix.
path starts_with "/api/v2"
|String
ends_with
|Returns true if the attribute value ends with the specified suffix.
domain ends_with ".dev"
|String
in
|Returns true if the attribute value is in the specified array.
country in ["US", "CA", "UK"]
|Array
not_in
|Returns true if the attribute value is not in the specified array.
userId not_in ["blocked-1", "blocked-2"]
|Array
equals,
not_equals
Use these operators for exact string matching. The comparison is case-sensitive.
greater_than,
less_than,
greater_than_or_equals,
less_than_or_equals
These operators work with numeric values and ISO 8601 datetime strings. When comparing datetimes, provide the value in ISO 8601 format (for example,
"2025-01-01T00:00:00Z").
contains,
starts_with,
ends_with
These operators perform substring matching against the attribute value. All string comparisons are case-sensitive.
in,
not_in
The value must be an array. Flagship checks whether the attribute value is a member of the specified array.