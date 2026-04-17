Client provider
The
FlagshipClientProvider implements the OpenFeature web provider interface for browser applications. It pre-fetches a declared set of flag values on initialization and resolves evaluations synchronously from an in-memory cache.
This makes the provider suitable for client-side rendering where synchronous access to flag values is required.
prefetchFlags is a required array of flag keys that the provider fetches during initialization and on every context change. Only flags listed in this array are available for synchronous evaluation — any flag key not included returns a
FLAG_NOT_FOUND error at resolution time.
Fetch behavior:
- On initialization — all flags in
prefetchFlagsare fetched in parallel and stored in an in-memory cache. The provider transitions to
READYonce all fetches complete (individual failures are non-fatal).
- On context change — the cache is invalidated and all flags are re-fetched for the new context. This is required by the static context paradigm ↗ used by the OpenFeature web SDK, where context is set globally and providers are expected to re-evaluate when it changes.
- At resolution time — evaluations are served synchronously from the cache. No network request is made during
getBooleanValue,
getStringValue, etc.
The following example initializes the provider with a set of pre-fetched flags and evaluates them in a browser application.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
appId
string
|Yes
|The Flagship app ID from the Cloudflare dashboard.
accountId
string
|Yes
|Your Cloudflare account ID.
authToken
string
|Yes
|A Cloudflare API token with Flagship read permissions.
prefetchFlags
string[]
|Yes
|Flag keys to fetch on initialization and on every context change. Flags not in this list return
FLAG_NOT_FOUND at evaluation time.
Use the client provider in browser applications, single-page apps, or any client-side JavaScript environment.
Evaluations are synchronous, so they do not block rendering. Flag values are fetched once during initialization and re-fetched whenever the evaluation context changes. To force a refresh, update the context via
OpenFeature.setContext(...).