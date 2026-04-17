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Client provider

The FlagshipClientProvider implements the OpenFeature web provider interface for browser applications. It pre-fetches a declared set of flag values on initialization and resolves evaluations synchronously from an in-memory cache.

This makes the provider suitable for client-side rendering where synchronous access to flag values is required.

prefetchFlags

prefetchFlags is a required array of flag keys that the provider fetches during initialization and on every context change. Only flags listed in this array are available for synchronous evaluation — any flag key not included returns a FLAG_NOT_FOUND error at resolution time.

Fetch behavior:

  • On initialization — all flags in prefetchFlags are fetched in parallel and stored in an in-memory cache. The provider transitions to READY once all fetches complete (individual failures are non-fatal).
  • On context change — the cache is invalidated and all flags are re-fetched for the new context. This is required by the static context paradigm used by the OpenFeature web SDK, where context is set globally and providers are expected to re-evaluate when it changes.
  • At resolution time — evaluations are served synchronously from the cache. No network request is made during getBooleanValue, getStringValue, etc.

Setup

The following example initializes the provider with a set of pre-fetched flags and evaluates them in a browser application.

JavaScript
import { OpenFeature } from "@openfeature/web-sdk";
import { FlagshipClientProvider } from "@cloudflare/flagship";


await OpenFeature.setProviderAndWait(
  new FlagshipClientProvider({
    appId: "<APP_ID>",
    accountId: "<ACCOUNT_ID>",
    authToken: "<API_TOKEN>",
    prefetchFlags: ["promo-banner", "dark-mode", "max-uploads"],
  }),
);


// Set evaluation context globally. The provider re-fetches all prefetchFlags
// whenever the context changes.
await OpenFeature.setContext({ targetingKey: "user-42", plan: "enterprise" });


const client = OpenFeature.getClient();


// Synchronous — served from the in-memory cache.
const showBanner = client.getBooleanValue("promo-banner", false);


if (showBanner) {
  document.getElementById("banner").style.display = "block";
}

Configuration options

OptionTypeRequiredDescription
appIdstringYesThe Flagship app ID from the Cloudflare dashboard.
accountIdstringYesYour Cloudflare account ID.
authTokenstringYesA Cloudflare API token with Flagship read permissions.
prefetchFlagsstring[]YesFlag keys to fetch on initialization and on every context change. Flags not in this list return FLAG_NOT_FOUND at evaluation time.

When to use the client provider

Use the client provider in browser applications, single-page apps, or any client-side JavaScript environment.

Evaluations are synchronous, so they do not block rendering. Flag values are fetched once during initialization and re-fetched whenever the evaluation context changes. To force a refresh, update the context via OpenFeature.setContext(...).