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Go SDK

The Go SDK provides an OpenFeature-compatible server provider for Go applications. It evaluates flags over HTTP and does not support the Cloudflare Workers binding.

Installation

Install with go get:

Terminal window
go get github.com/cloudflare/flagship/sdks/go

Setup

Configure the provider with your Flagship app ID, Cloudflare account ID, and an API token with Flagship Evaluate permission.

package main


import (
  "context"
  "log"


  flagship "github.com/cloudflare/flagship/sdks/go"
  "github.com/open-feature/go-sdk/openfeature"
)


func main() {
  ctx := context.Background()


  provider, err := flagship.NewProvider(flagship.Options{
    AppID:     "<APP_ID>",
    AccountID: "<ACCOUNT_ID>",
    AuthToken: "<API_TOKEN>",
  })
  if err != nil {
    log.Fatal(err)
  }


  if err := openfeature.SetProviderAndWait(provider); err != nil {
    log.Fatal(err)
  }
  defer openfeature.Shutdown()


  client := openfeature.NewDefaultClient()
  evalCtx := openfeature.NewEvaluationContext("user-42", map[string]any{
    "plan": "enterprise",
  })


  enabled, err := client.BooleanValue(ctx, "new-checkout", false, evalCtx)
  if err != nil {
    log.Fatal(err)
  }


  log.Println("new-checkout:", enabled)
}

Flag types

The Go SDK supports all OpenFeature server-side flag types.

enabled, _ := client.BooleanValue(ctx, "new-checkout", false, evalCtx)
variant, _ := client.StringValue(ctx, "homepage-hero", "control", evalCtx)
rate, _ := client.FloatValue(ctx, "sample-rate", 0.1, evalCtx)
limit, _ := client.IntValue(ctx, "upload-limit", 10, evalCtx)
config, _ := client.ObjectValue(ctx, "ui-config", map[string]any{"theme": "light"}, evalCtx)

Use the *ValueDetails methods when you need reason, variant, metadata, or error codes.

Response caching

The provider can cache evaluations to avoid a network round-trip for repeated flag/context pairs. Caching is off by default and enabled by setting CacheTTL:

provider, err := flagship.NewProvider(flagship.Options{
  AppID:        "<APP_ID>",
  AccountID:    "<ACCOUNT_ID>",
  AuthToken:    "<API_TOKEN>",
  CacheTTL:     30 * time.Second, // values may be up to this stale
  CacheMaxSize: 1000,             // LRU-evicted beyond this many entries
})

Each cache entry is keyed by flag key, flag type, and the full evaluation context, so distinct contexts never share a cached value. Cache hits resolve with reason == openfeature.CachedReason.

Disabled flags, errors, and type mismatches are never cached. Because freshness is TTL-based, a flag change in Flagship takes effect after the entry expires.

The cache is per-provider instance, guarded by a mutex for concurrent use, and cleared on Shutdown.

Configuration options

OptionDescription
AppIDFlagship app ID.
AccountIDRequired with AppID.
BaseURLBase URL override. Defaults to https://api.cloudflare.com.
AuthTokenAdds Authorization: Bearer <token> to each request.
HeadersStatic headers. Explicit Authorization overrides AuthToken.
HeadersFactoryDynamic per-request headers. Values override Headers and AuthToken.
HTTPClientCustom HTTP client.
TimeoutPer-attempt timeout. Defaults to 5 seconds.
RetriesRetry attempts on transient errors. Defaults to 1 and is capped at 10.
DisableRetriesDisables retries when set to true.
RetryDelayDelay between retries. Defaults to 1 second and is capped at 30 seconds.
CacheTTLEnables in-memory response caching when greater than 0. Cached values may be up to this duration stale.
CacheMaxSizeMaximum number of cached entries. LRU-evicted beyond this limit. Defaults to 1000 when CacheTTL is set.
LoggingEnables debug and error logging. Off by default.
LoggerOptional slog-compatible logger. Uses the default slog logger when unset.
HooksProvider-level OpenFeature hooks.

Evaluation context

Context attributes are sent as URL query parameters. Supported values are strings, numeric types, booleans, and time.Time. nil values are skipped. Maps, slices, structs, and other complex values return INVALID_CONTEXT through OpenFeature and do not trigger an HTTP request.