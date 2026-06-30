Go SDK
The Go SDK provides an OpenFeature-compatible server provider for Go applications. It evaluates flags over HTTP and does not support the Cloudflare Workers binding.
Install with
go get:
Configure the provider with your Flagship app ID, Cloudflare account ID, and an API token with Flagship Evaluate permission.
The Go SDK supports all OpenFeature server-side flag types.
Use the
*ValueDetails methods when you need reason, variant, metadata, or error codes.
The provider can cache evaluations to avoid a network round-trip for repeated flag/context pairs. Caching is off by default and enabled by setting
CacheTTL:
Each cache entry is keyed by flag key, flag type, and the full evaluation context, so distinct contexts never share a cached value. Cache hits resolve with
reason == openfeature.CachedReason.
Disabled flags, errors, and type mismatches are never cached. Because freshness is TTL-based, a flag change in Flagship takes effect after the entry expires.
The cache is per-provider instance, guarded by a mutex for concurrent use, and cleared on
Shutdown.
|Option
|Description
AppID
|Flagship app ID.
AccountID
|Required with
AppID.
BaseURL
|Base URL override. Defaults to
https://api.cloudflare.com.
AuthToken
|Adds
Authorization: Bearer <token> to each request.
Headers
|Static headers. Explicit
Authorization overrides
AuthToken.
HeadersFactory
|Dynamic per-request headers. Values override
Headers and
AuthToken.
HTTPClient
|Custom HTTP client.
Timeout
|Per-attempt timeout. Defaults to 5 seconds.
Retries
|Retry attempts on transient errors. Defaults to 1 and is capped at 10.
DisableRetries
|Disables retries when set to
true.
RetryDelay
|Delay between retries. Defaults to 1 second and is capped at 30 seconds.
CacheTTL
|Enables in-memory response caching when greater than 0. Cached values may be up to this duration stale.
CacheMaxSize
|Maximum number of cached entries. LRU-evicted beyond this limit. Defaults to 1000 when
CacheTTL is set.
Logging
|Enables debug and error logging. Off by default.
Logger
|Optional
slog-compatible logger. Uses the default
slog logger when unset.
Hooks
|Provider-level OpenFeature hooks.
Context attributes are sent as URL query parameters. Supported values are strings, numeric types, booleans, and
time.Time.
nil values are skipped. Maps, slices, structs, and other complex values return
INVALID_CONTEXT through OpenFeature and do not trigger an HTTP request.