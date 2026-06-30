The Go SDK provides an OpenFeature-compatible server provider for Go applications. It evaluates flags over HTTP and does not support the Cloudflare Workers binding.

Installation

Install with go get :

Terminal window go get github.com/cloudflare/flagship/sdks/go

Setup

Configure the provider with your Flagship app ID, Cloudflare account ID, and an API token with Flagship Evaluate permission.

package main import ( " context " " log " flagship " github.com/cloudflare/flagship/sdks/go " " github.com/open-feature/go-sdk/openfeature " ) func main () { ctx := context . Background () provider , err := flagship . NewProvider ( flagship . Options { AppID : "<APP_ID>" , AccountID : "<ACCOUNT_ID>" , AuthToken : "<API_TOKEN>" , }) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( err ) } if err := openfeature . SetProviderAndWait ( provider ); err != nil { log . Fatal ( err ) } defer openfeature . Shutdown () client := openfeature . NewDefaultClient () evalCtx := openfeature . NewEvaluationContext ( "user-42" , map [ string ] any { "plan" : "enterprise" , }) enabled , err := client . BooleanValue ( ctx , "new-checkout" , false , evalCtx ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( err ) } log . Println ( "new-checkout:" , enabled ) }

Flag types

The Go SDK supports all OpenFeature server-side flag types.

enabled , _ := client . BooleanValue ( ctx , "new-checkout" , false , evalCtx ) variant , _ := client . StringValue ( ctx , "homepage-hero" , "control" , evalCtx ) rate , _ := client . FloatValue ( ctx , "sample-rate" , 0.1 , evalCtx ) limit , _ := client . IntValue ( ctx , "upload-limit" , 10 , evalCtx ) config , _ := client . ObjectValue ( ctx , "ui-config" , map [ string ] any { "theme" : "light" }, evalCtx )

Use the *ValueDetails methods when you need reason, variant, metadata, or error codes.

Response caching

The provider can cache evaluations to avoid a network round-trip for repeated flag/context pairs. Caching is off by default and enabled by setting CacheTTL :

provider , err := flagship . NewProvider ( flagship . Options { AppID : "<APP_ID>" , AccountID : "<ACCOUNT_ID>" , AuthToken : "<API_TOKEN>" , CacheTTL : 30 * time . Second , // values may be up to this stale CacheMaxSize : 1000 , // LRU-evicted beyond this many entries })

Each cache entry is keyed by flag key, flag type, and the full evaluation context, so distinct contexts never share a cached value. Cache hits resolve with reason == openfeature.CachedReason .

Disabled flags, errors, and type mismatches are never cached. Because freshness is TTL-based, a flag change in Flagship takes effect after the entry expires.

The cache is per-provider instance, guarded by a mutex for concurrent use, and cleared on Shutdown .

Configuration options

Option Description AppID Flagship app ID. AccountID Required with AppID . BaseURL Base URL override. Defaults to https://api.cloudflare.com . AuthToken Adds Authorization: Bearer <token> to each request. Headers Static headers. Explicit Authorization overrides AuthToken . HeadersFactory Dynamic per-request headers. Values override Headers and AuthToken . HTTPClient Custom HTTP client. Timeout Per-attempt timeout. Defaults to 5 seconds. Retries Retry attempts on transient errors. Defaults to 1 and is capped at 10. DisableRetries Disables retries when set to true . RetryDelay Delay between retries. Defaults to 1 second and is capped at 30 seconds. CacheTTL Enables in-memory response caching when greater than 0. Cached values may be up to this duration stale. CacheMaxSize Maximum number of cached entries. LRU-evicted beyond this limit. Defaults to 1000 when CacheTTL is set. Logging Enables debug and error logging. Off by default. Logger Optional slog -compatible logger. Uses the default slog logger when unset. Hooks Provider-level OpenFeature hooks.

Evaluation context