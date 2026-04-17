Configuration
To use Flagship in a Cloudflare Worker, add a Flagship binding to your Wrangler configuration file. The binding gives your Worker access to
env.FLAGS, which provides methods to evaluate feature flags.
Add the
flagship block to your Wrangler configuration file with a binding name and your app ID.
Replace
<APP_ID> with the app ID from your Flagship app. If you have not created an app yet, refer to the Get started guide. The
binding field sets the name you use to access Flagship in your Worker code (for example,
env.FLAGS).
A single Worker can bind to multiple Flagship apps. Use the array form to define more than one binding:
Each binding is available as a separate property on the
env object (for example,
env.FLAGS and
env.EXPERIMENT_FLAGS).
After adding the binding, run
npx wrangler types to generate TypeScript types. This creates the
Env interface with each binding typed as
Flagship.
Call evaluation methods on
env.FLAGS to resolve flag values at runtime. Each method accepts a flag key, a default value, and an optional evaluation context.
Refer to the binding API reference for the full list of methods.