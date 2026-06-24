Best practices

Use these patterns to keep Flagship evaluations predictable, fast, and easy to maintain.

Choose the right evaluation path

Use the Workers binding inside Cloudflare Workers. The binding handles authentication automatically and avoids application-managed API tokens.

Use the OpenFeature SDK when you run outside Workers or need a vendor-neutral OpenFeature interface. In Workers, you can still pass the binding to the OpenFeature server provider to keep binding performance while using OpenFeature APIs.

Evaluate once per request

Avoid evaluating the same flag repeatedly in a loop. Evaluate the flag once, store the result in a local variable, and reuse it for the rest of the request.

TypeScript const enabled = await env . FLAGS . getBooleanValue ( "show-related-items" , false , { userId , } ) ; for ( const item of items ) { if ( enabled ) { item . related = await loadRelatedItems ( item . id ) ; } }

Pass context consistently

Targeting and percentage rollouts depend on the evaluation context you pass from your application. Use stable identifiers and the same attribute names everywhere.

TypeScript const context = { userId : session . user . id , plan : session . user . plan , country : request . cf ?. country ?? "unknown" , }; const enabled = await env . FLAGS . getBooleanValue ( "new-checkout" , false , context ) ;

For OpenFeature SDKs, use targetingKey as the stable identifier. For the Workers binding, use the attribute configured for your rollout, such as userId .

Choose safe defaults

Every evaluation method requires a default value. Choose a default that keeps your application safe if the flag does not exist, cannot be evaluated, or has a type mismatch.

For release flags, this is usually the existing experience. For configuration flags, choose conservative limits or behavior that your application can handle without extra dependencies.

Use details for debugging and observability

Use *Details methods when you need to understand why a value was returned. Details include the resolved value, variant, reason, and error metadata.

TypeScript const details = await env . FLAGS . getBooleanDetails ( "new-checkout" , false , { userId : "user-42" , } ) ; console . log ( details . value ) ; console . log ( details . variant ) ; console . log ( details . reason ) ; console . log ( details . errorCode ) ;

Roll out progressively

Start with a small percentage rollout, monitor application metrics, then increase the percentage over time.

Create the flag with a small rollout, such as 5%. Monitor errors, latency, business metrics, and user feedback. Increase to 25%, then 50%, then 100% as confidence grows. After the rollout reaches 100%, make the winning variant the default and remove temporary targeting rules. After the feature is fully shipped, remove the old code path and delete the flag.

Clean up stale flags

Flags that are disabled or fully rolled out still add maintenance cost. Before deleting a flag, disable it first, monitor for unexpected behavior, remove the evaluation code, deploy the code change, then delete the flag from Flagship.