STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/flagship/sdk/server-provider/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/flagship/sdk/server-provider/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/flagship/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt. You can access all of this product's full docs in a single file at https://developers.cloudflare.com/flagship/llms-full.txt, and all Cloudflare docs in a single file at https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms-full.txt.
The FlagshipServerProvider implements the OpenFeature server provider interface. The provider works in Cloudflare Workers, Node.js, and any server-side JavaScript runtime that supports the Fetch API.
Inside a Cloudflare Worker, you can pass the Flagship binding directly to the provider. This avoids HTTP overhead and is the recommended approach. Outside of Workers, initialize the provider with an app ID and account ID — each evaluation call makes an HTTP request to the Flagship evaluation endpoint.
Use an app ID, account ID, and an API token when running outside of a Worker (for example, in Node.js). The provider makes HTTP requests to the Flagship evaluation endpoint. Generate an API token from your Cloudflare account with Flagship read permissions.
If you use another OpenFeature-compatible provider (for example, LaunchDarkly or Flagsmith), switch to Flagship by replacing the provider initialization. No changes are needed at evaluation call sites.