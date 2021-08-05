API Shield™

Cloudflare API Shield allows you to secure your APIs using the following security solutions:

Mutual TLS (mTLS) — Blocks traffic from devices that do not have a valid client SSL/TLS certificate with an API Shield rule.

— Blocks traffic from devices that do not have a valid client SSL/TLS certificate with an API Shield rule. Schema Validation — Protects your origin from invalid API requests or a malicious payload by matching each request with the provided schema.

​ A positive security model for APIs

Implementing a positive security model for APIs is the most direct way to eliminate credential stuffing attacks and deny access to automated scanning tools. Unlike the security model followed by firewalls, in a positive security model you define the requirements and admissible behavior of incoming traffic. The only allowed requests are the ones that comply with the defined rules.

Cloudflare API Shield follows a positive security model.

​ Mutual TLS (mTLS)

Mutual TLS is available to all Cloudflare plans.

Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication uses client certificates to ensure that traffic between client and server is bidirectionally secure and trusted. It also allows requests that do not authenticate via an identity provider, such as Internet-of-things (IoT) devices, to demonstrate they can reach a given resource.

Support includes gRPC External link icon Open external link-based APIs, which use binary formats such as protocol buffers rather than JSON.

Specify the API hosts and Cloudflare will block all requests that do not have a certificate for mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication.

​ Configuring mTLS

To protect your application with mTLS authentication, use this workflow:

Important API Shield's Mutual TLS requires Cloudflare-issued certificates. You can use mTLS with any fully managed certificate authority (CA) where Cloudflare issues the client certificates. If you need to use certificates issued by another CA, use Cloudflare Access External link icon Open external link to upload your own CA. When using Yubikeys, the browser may prompt for unlocking the key due to a problem in Yubikey's PKCS#11 library.

​ Schema Validation

This feature is only available for customers on an Enterprise plan.

An API Schema defines which API requests are valid based on several request properties like target endpoint and HTTP method.

Schema Validation allows you to check if incoming traffic complies with a previously supplied API Schema. When you provide an API Schema, API Shield creates rules for incoming traffic from the schema definitions. These rules define which traffic is allowed and which traffic gets logged or blocked.

API Shield supports API Schemas using OpenAPI Specification v3. The accepted file formats are YAML ( .yml or .yaml file extension) and JSON ( .json file extension).

To configure Schema Validation for one or more hosts using the dashboard, check Configure Schema Validation.