PUT examples
Update multiple rules
PUT zones/{zone_id}/firewall/rules
You can include up to 25 rules in the JSON object array (-d flag) to update as a batch. The batch is handled as a transaction.
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '[
{
"id": "52161eb6af4241bb9d4b32394be72fdf",
"paused": false,
"description": "challenge site",
"action": "challenge",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364",
"expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
"paused": false,
"description": "not /api"
}
}
]' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/firewall/rules"
Response
{
"result": [
{
"id": "52161eb6af4241bb9d4b32394be72fdf",
"paused": false,
"description": "challenge site",
"action": "challenge",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364",
"expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
"paused": false,
"description": "not /api"
}
}
],
"success": true,
"errors": null,
"messages": null
}
Update a single rule
PUT zones/{zone_id}/firewall/rules/{id}
These fields are required:
- id
- action
- filter.id
All other fields are optional.
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"id": "f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd",
"paused": false,
"description": "do not challenge login from office IPv6",
"action": "allow",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
"expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/32 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login from office"
}
}' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/firewall/rules/f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd"
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd",
"paused": false,
"description": "do not challenge login from office IPv6",
"action": "allow",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
"expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/32 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login from office"
}
},
"success": true,
"errors": null,
"messages": null
}