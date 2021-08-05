Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Firewall on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

PUT examples

Update multiple rules

PUT zones/{zone_id}/firewall/rules

You can include up to 25 rules in the JSON object array (-d flag) to update as a batch. The batch is handled as a transaction.

Request

curl -X PUT \
     -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
     -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
     -d '[
  {
    "id": "52161eb6af4241bb9d4b32394be72fdf",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "challenge site",
    "action": "challenge",
    "priority": null,
    "filter": {
      "id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364",
      "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "not /api"
    }
  }
]' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/firewall/rules"

Response

{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "52161eb6af4241bb9d4b32394be72fdf",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "challenge site",
      "action": "challenge",
      "priority": null,
      "filter": {
        "id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364",
        "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
        "paused": false,
        "description": "not /api"
      }
    }
  ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": null,
  "messages": null
}

Update a single rule

PUT zones/{zone_id}/firewall/rules/{id}

These fields are required:

  • id
  • action
  • filter.id

All other fields are optional.

Request

curl -X PUT \
     -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
     -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
     -d '{
  "id": "f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd",
  "paused": false,
  "description": "do not challenge login from office IPv6",
  "action": "allow",
  "priority": null,
  "filter": {
    "id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
    "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/32 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "Login from office"
  }
}' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/firewall/rules/f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd"

Response

{
  "result": {
    "id": "f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "do not challenge login from office IPv6",
    "action": "allow",
    "priority": null,
    "filter": {
      "id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
      "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/32 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "Login from office"
    }
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": null,
  "messages": null
}