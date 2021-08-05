POST example

{

"result" : [

{

"id" : "f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "do not challenge login from office" ,

"action" : "allow" ,

"priority" : null ,

"filter" : {

"id" : "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a" ,

"expression" : "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/32 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "Login from office"

}

} ,

{

"id" : "cbf4b7a5a2a24e59a03044d6d44ceb09" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "challenge login" ,

"action" : "challenge" ,

"priority" : null ,

"filter" : {

"id" : "c218c536b2bd406f958f278cf0fa8c0f" ,

"expression" : "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "Login"

}

} ,

{

"id" : "52161eb6af4241bb9d4b32394be72fdf" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "JS challenge site" ,

"action" : "js_challenge" ,

"priority" : null ,

"filter" : {

"id" : "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364" ,

"expression" : "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "not /api"

}

} ,

{

"id" : "4ae338944d6143378c3cf05a7c77d983" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "allow API traffic without challenge" ,

"action" : "allow" ,

"priority" : null ,

"filter" : {

"id" : "14217d7bd5ab435e84b1bd468bf4fb9f" ,

"expression" : "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "/api"

}

}

] ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : null ,

"messages" : null

}

