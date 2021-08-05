POST example
POST zones/{zone_id}/firewall/rules
Creates one or more firewall rules.
Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '[
{
"filter": {
"id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a"
},
"action": "allow",
"description": "do not challenge login from office"
},
{
"filter": {
"id": "c218c536b2bd406f958f278cf0fa8c0f"
},
"action": "challenge",
"description": "challenge login"
},
{
"filter": {
"id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364"
},
"action": "js_challenge",
"description": "JS challenge site"
},
{
"filter": {
"id": "14217d7bd5ab435e84b1bd468bf4fb9f"
},
"action": "allow",
"description": "allow API traffic without challenge"
}
]' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/firewall/rules"
Response
{
"result": [
{
"id": "f2d427378e7542acb295380d352e2ebd",
"paused": false,
"description": "do not challenge login from office",
"action": "allow",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
"expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/32 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login from office"
}
},
{
"id": "cbf4b7a5a2a24e59a03044d6d44ceb09",
"paused": false,
"description": "challenge login",
"action": "challenge",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "c218c536b2bd406f958f278cf0fa8c0f",
"expression": "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login"
}
},
{
"id": "52161eb6af4241bb9d4b32394be72fdf",
"paused": false,
"description": "JS challenge site",
"action": "js_challenge",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364",
"expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
"paused": false,
"description": "not /api"
}
},
{
"id": "4ae338944d6143378c3cf05a7c77d983",
"paused": false,
"description": "allow API traffic without challenge",
"action": "allow",
"priority": null,
"filter": {
"id": "14217d7bd5ab435e84b1bd468bf4fb9f",
"expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
"paused": false,
"description": "/api"
}
}
],
"success": true,
"errors": null,
"messages": null
}