Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Firewall on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Firewall Rules API

Use the Firewall Rules API to programmatically manage your rules.

When working with the Firewall Rules API, refer to these topics for additional context:

To get started with the API, review the Firewall Rules API JSON object and Endpoints.

Differences from other Cloudflare APIs

The Firewall Rules API behaves differently from most Cloudflare APIs in two ways: