Firewall Rules API
Use the Firewall Rules API to programmatically manage your rules.
When working with the Firewall Rules API, refer to these topics for additional context:
To get started with the API, review the Firewall Rules API JSON object and Endpoints.
Differences from other Cloudflare APIs
The Firewall Rules API behaves differently from most Cloudflare APIs in two ways:
- API calls accept and return multiple items, and allow applying data changes to multiple items.
- Although API calls return the standard response, the error object follows the JSON API standard, such that in an error condition, it is clear which item produced the error and why.