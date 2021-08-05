Expression validation
The Cloudflare Filters API supports an endpoint for validating expressions.
|Operation
|Method + Endpoint
|Notes
|Validate expression via query string (?expression=)
GET /filters/validate-expr
|Allows testing and validating expressions without changing anything
|Validate expression via JSON object
POST /filters/validate-expr
|Allows testing and validating expressions without changing anything
Examples
Validate expression via query string
Request
curl -X GET -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/filters/validate-expr?expression=ip.src==34'
Response
{
"result": null,
"success": false,
"errors": [
{
"message": "Filter parsing error:\n`ip.src==34`\n ^^ couldn't parse address in network: invalid IP address syntax\n"
}
],
"messages": null
}
Note the validation error in the response. In this example, the error is due to an invalid IP address format:
Filter parsing error:
`ip.src==34`
^^ couldn't parse address in network: invalid IP address syntax
Validate expression via JSON object
Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}"
}' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/filters/validate-expr"
Response
{
"result": null,
"success": false,
"errors": [
{
"message": "Filter parsing error:\n`ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}`\n ^^^^ number too large to fit in target type while parsing with radix 10\n"
}
],
"messages": null
}
Note the validation error in the response. In this example, the value for the subnet mask,
/2000, is not a valid IPv6 CIDR mask:
Filter parsing error:
`ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}`
^^^^ number too large to fit in target type while parsing with radix 10