Expression validation

The Cloudflare Filters API supports an endpoint for validating expressions.

Operation Method + Endpoint Notes Validate expression via query string (?expression=) GET /filters/validate-expr Allows testing and validating expressions without changing anything Validate expression via JSON object POST /filters/validate-expr Allows testing and validating expressions without changing anything

curl -X GET -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/filters/validate-expr?expression=ip.src==34'



{

"result" : null ,

"success" : false ,

"errors" : [

{

"message" : "Filter parsing error:

`ip.src==34`

^^ couldn't parse address in network: invalid IP address syntax

"

}

] ,

"messages" : null

}



Note the validation error in the response. In this example, the error is due to an invalid IP address format:

Filter parsing error:

` ip.src == 34 `

^^ couldn't parse address in network: invalid IP address syntax



curl -X POST \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d '{

"expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}"

}' "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/filters/validate-expr"



{

"result" : null ,

"success" : false ,

"errors" : [

{

"message" : "Filter parsing error:

`ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2405:b500::/32 2606:4700::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}`

^^^^ number too large to fit in target type while parsing with radix 10

"

}

] ,

"messages" : null

}



Note the validation error in the response. In this example, the value for the subnet mask, /2000 , is not a valid IPv6 CIDR mask: