JSON object
Filters object structure and properties
A JSON response for the Filters API has this structure:
{
"id": "6f58318e7fa2477a23112e8118c66f61",
"expression": "http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\""
"paused": true,
"description": "WordPress login paths",
"ref": ""
}
This table summarizes the object properties:
|Property
|Description
|Constraints
id
String
|A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.
Unique, read only
Length: 32 characters
expression
String
|A Firewall Rules expression used to evaluate requests. For more, see Expressions.
paused
Boolean
|Returns
true when the filter is not active. Use
ref to enable/disable the filter.
|Default:
false
description
String
|An informative summary of the filter.
|Maximum length: 500 characters
ref
String
|A short string for tagging filters.
|Maximum length: 50 characters