GET examples
Get all filters
GET zones/{zone_id}/filters
Request
curl -X GET \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/filters"
Response
{
"result": [
{
"id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login from office",
"expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")"
},
{
"id": "c218c536b2bd406f958f278cf0fa8c0f",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login",
"expression": "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")"
},
{
"id": "f2a64520581a4209aab12187a0081364",
"paused": false,
"description": "not /api",
"expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\""
},
{
"id": "14217d7bd5ab435e84b1bd468bf4fb9f",
"paused": false,
"description": "/api",
"expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\""
},
{
"id": "60ee852f9cbb4802978d15600c7f3110",
"paused": false,
"expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0"
}
],
"success": true,
"errors": null,
"messages": null,
"result_info": {
"page": 1,
"per_page": 25,
"count": 5,
"total_count": 5,
"total_pages": 1
}
}
Get by filter ID
GET zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}
Request
curl -X GET \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/d56084adb405e0b7e32c52321bf07be6/filters/b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a"
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "b7ff25282d394be7b945e23c7106ce8a",
"paused": false,
"description": "Login from office",
"expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")"
},
"success": true,
"errors": null,
"messages": null
}