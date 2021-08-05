Skip to content
Endpoints

To invoke a Cloudflare Filters API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/

For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints.

The Cloudflare Filters API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.

OperationMethod & EndpointNotes
Create filtersPOST zones/{zone_id}/filtersHandled as a single transaction. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
Fetch all filtersGET zones/{zone_id}/filtersLists all current filters. Results return paginated with 25 items per page by default. Use optional parameters to narrow results.
Fetch a filter by IDGET zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}Retrieve a single filter by ID.
Update multiple filtersPUT zones/{zone_id}/filtersHandled as a single transaction. All filters must exist for operation to succeed. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
Update a single filter by IDPUT zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}Update a single filter by ID.
Delete multiple filtersDELETE zones/{zone_id}/filters

Delete existing filters. Must specify list of filter IDs.

Empty requests result in no deletion. Returns HTTP status code 200 if a specified filter does not exist.

Delete a single filter by IDDELETE zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}Delete a filter by ID.