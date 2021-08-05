To invoke a Cloudflare Filters API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/



For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link.

Important The Filters API endpoints require a value for {zone_id}. To retrieve a list of zones associated with your account, use the List Zones External link icon Open external link operation and note the Zone ID associated with the domain for which you want to manage filters.

The Cloudflare Filters API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.