Endpoints
To invoke a Cloudflare Filters API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/
For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints.
The Cloudflare Filters API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.
|Operation
|Method & Endpoint
|Notes
|Create filters
POST zones/{zone_id}/filters
|Handled as a single transaction. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
|Fetch all filters
GET zones/{zone_id}/filters
|Lists all current filters. Results return paginated with 25 items per page by default. Use optional parameters to narrow results.
|Fetch a filter by ID
GET zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}
|Retrieve a single filter by ID.
|Update multiple filters
PUT zones/{zone_id}/filters
|Handled as a single transaction. All filters must exist for operation to succeed. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
|Update a single filter by ID
PUT zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}
|Update a single filter by ID.
|Delete multiple filters
DELETE zones/{zone_id}/filters
Delete existing filters. Must specify list of filter IDs.
Empty requests result in no deletion. Returns HTTP status code 200 if a specified filter does not exist.
|Delete a single filter by ID
DELETE zones/{zone_id}/filters/{id}
|Delete a filter by ID.